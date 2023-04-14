DAR distributes 1,048 e-titles to Masbate ARBs covering 2,130 hectares of farm lands

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) announced on Thursday the distribution of electronic land titles to a total of 1,048 farmers in the province of Masbate.

The e-titles cover a total of 2,130 hectares of agricultural lands and were distributed as part of the implementation of the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling or SPLIT Project of the DAR.

DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III led other government officials in distributing the e-titles in Magallanes Coliseum, Masbate City.

In a statement, the DAR chief said the activity is in compliance with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to speed up land distribution, agrarian justice delivery, and provision of support services to the agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARB) as he vowed to give his best to ensure that the welfare of the farmers is taken care of under the Marcos administration.

“Hang in there. We will provide you with more lands and necessary support to help you improve your economic lives,” the DAR chief vowed.

DAR Bicol Regional Director Reuben Theodore C. Sindac said that the e-titles would provide the ARBs complete control of the land they are tilling.

“Under the SPLIT project, the DAR subdivides the awarded lands covered by a collective certificate of land ownership award [CCLOA] to provide the ARBs with individual e-titles,” he said.

Herald Tambal, Masbate Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II, said the collaboration and strong partnership between the DAR, the Registry of Deeds, and the Provincial Assessor in Masbate led to the success of the distribution.

“Land titles distributed to ARBs have opened promising opportunities and brighter hopes to improve the quality of their lives,” he said.

During the event, the DAR also turned over farm machinery and equipment worth P5.7 million and signed a memorandum of agreement with representatives from the Cattle Raisers Association of Masbate Inc. for a cattle dispersal project under the Support Livelihood Program.