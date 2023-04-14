DA-BFAR retains fishingban in Oriental Mindoro

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has recommended keeping the fishing ban in oil spill-hit municipalities in Oriental Mindoro.

The Department of Agriculture (DA-BFAR) has been monitoring the situation in fishing areas affected by the recent oil spill.

Fish samples collected and analyzed from select sites in Oriental Mindoro on March 10 showed low-level contaminants or polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH).

Also, seaweeds collected and analyzed from select sites in Caluya, Antique on March 9 showed low-level contaminants or PAH.

PAH contaminants are harmful to humans and other living organisms, and may accumulate in the flesh of marine organisms over time.

Seaweeds and other sessile organisms have greater chances of accumulating PAHs because of their immobility.

Moreover, the DA-BFAR recommends retaining harvesting ban on seaweeds in Caluya, Antique until further evaluation shows it is safe for public consumption.

These samples were collected during the early days of March, making the current situation unknown due to the possibility that the spill had spread further because of ocean currents and wind direction, and more PAHs may have accumulated in marine organisms.

The bureau continuously analyzes and monitors the area to establish time-series results on the impact of the oil spill with regard to food safety.

Succeeding analysis of fish and seaweed samples will be conducted to ensure seafood is safe for public consumption.

The bureau said it is fast-tracking the laboratory analyses without compromising the accuracy of data, which serves as the basis for its recommendations.

To date, the bureau has already allocated P4.4 million worth of livelihood assistance in the form of post-harvest technology packages, which will benefit 10 fisherfolk associations and cooperatives or 689 families.

About P1.5 million was also earmarked for the provision of food assistance to 5,000 affected fisherfolk in Mimaropa, while P580,500 was spent to help displaced fishing groups in Western Visayas.