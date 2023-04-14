Court issues arrest warrant vs ex-BuCor officials Bantag, Zulueta

THE Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Muntinlupa City has issued an arrest warrant against former Bureau of Corrections director general Gerald Bantag and his deputy, Ricardo Zulueta, for the murder charges filed against them in connection with the death of inmate Cristito Palana Villamor alias Jun Villamor, the alleged middleman in the killing last year of radio broadcaster Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa.

The arrest warrant was issued on April 12, 2023 by Muntinlupa RTC by Branch 206 Presiding Judge Gener Gito but was made public on Thursday.

“The bail for the release of the accused in this case is fixed at not bailable for murder under Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code,” the court order read.

Remulla to Bantag: Face the music

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, reacting to the RTC judge’s order, said the issuance of an arrest warrant against Bantag and Zulueta is a welcome development considering that it is part of due process provided by law.

Remulla said he is leaving it up to law enforcement agencies to implement the arrest warrant.

“Hopefully, we can arrest him or he will surrender. Hopefully,” Remulla said.

Remulla urged Bantag to surrender and face the charges lodged against him before the court.

“Well, it is better if he will just face the music. If you think you are innocent just come in to face the music. The judges will be able to know if the truth is there,” Remulla said.

Separate case

Bantag and Zulueta are also facing separate murder charges before the Las Piñas RTC for the ambush-slay of Mabasa.

The two former BuCor officials have denied any involvement in the two killings. Bantag earlier said he would not surrender even if an arrest warrant would be issued against him if justice chief Remulla will not heed his call to step down from his post. He also accused Remulla of manipulating the case against him.

He even turned the table on Remulla and his successor at BuCor, Retired Army General Gregorio Catapang Jr. when he accused them of having the motive to order the killing of Mabasa and Villamor.

Bantag also filed administrative complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman against Remulla and Catapang.

The issuance of the arrest warrant against Bantag and Zulueta came after a five-man panel of prosecutors of the Department of Justice (DOJ) found probable cause to indict them as principal by inducement in Villamor’s death.

Also indicted for the murder of Villamor were New Bilibid Prisons (NBP) inmates identified as Alvin Labra, Aldrin Galicia, Mario Alvarez, Joseph Georfo, Christian Ramac, Ricky Salgado, Ronnie dela Cruz, and Joel Reyes.

The panel said it was established during the preliminary investigation of the case that the murders of Mabasa and Villamor were attended by an alleged conspiracy among the respondents.

For Mabasa’s killing, aside from Bantag and Zulueta, the panel also indicted self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial and his accomplices—brothers Israel and Edmund Dimaculangan—as principal by direct participation.

Also indicted as principal by indispensable cooperation were Christopher Bacoto, another alleged middleman in Mabasa’s killing and NBP as Denver Mayores, Alfie Penaredonda, Labra and Galicia.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) earlier said Bantag had a clear motive to effect the murders.

In the case of Mabasa, the two agencies pointed to the radio commentator’s continued exposé of the issues against Bantag on his radio show “Lapid Fire” as the motive.

For Villamor’s death, authorities said the motive was to cover up the murder of Mabasa.

Aside from the murder charges, Bantag is also facing plunder and graft charges before the DOJ over allegations that he and several other BuCor officials rigged the bidding for the construction of three prison facilities in Davao, Palawan and Leyte in a reported P1 billion deal.

He is also facing criminal charges for allegedly torturing several inmates at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) as well as BuCor employees.

Bantag’s lawyer Rocky Balisong has yet to issue a statement on the issuance of the warrant against his client, while Lauro Gacayan, lawyer of Zulueta, said they have yet to receive a copy of the warrant.