College of Saint Benilde wins 2nd straight NCAA women’s volleyball crown

COLLEGE of Saint Benilde made short work of Lyceum of the Philippines University, 25-19, 25-11, 25-20, to annex a second straight National Collegiate Athletic Association women’s volleyball crown Friday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Despite all the challenges, including the loss of last year’s MVP Mycah Go to a knee injury weeks before the start of the season, the Lady Blazers bagged their third title overall and stretched their remarkable winning streak to 29 matches since the 2020 season.

“We’re extremely glad and excited,” Saint Benilde coach Jerry Yee said. “For us, winning this season puts us on the right path to the future.”

The Lady Pirates are first-time finalists and showed lack of championship experiende against the Lady Blazers.

Gayle Pascual, named Best Opposite Spiker award, dropped 15 points on 14-of-32 spikes for Saint Benilde.

Jade Gentapa finished with 13 kills and 11 digs and was declared the Finals MVP on top of the 2nd Best Outside Spiker award for the Lady Blazers, who have won five straight Finals matches since their historic 2016 title romp.

Saint Benilde captain Cloanne Mondoñedo had 23 excellent sets, while Zam Nolasco logged all of her team’s three blocks.

Johna Dolorito had 11 points and nine receptions while Joan Doguna added nine points and six digs for the Lady Pirates. Two-time Best Setter Venice Puzon had 12 excellent sets.

San Beda snapped Perpetual’s 32-game winning streak with a stunning 17-25, 25-27, 25-22, 25-23, 15-11 victory to send the men’s finals to a rubber match.

The Red Spikers overcame season MVP Louie Ramirez’s 32-point explosion to hand the “three-peat seeking” Altas their first loss since February 16, 2018. Game 3 is on Sunday at the San Juan arena.

Ralph Cabalsa had 19 points and seven digs, Kenrod Umali also scored 19 points to go along with 10 receptions while setter Jerome Lopez tossed in 33 excellent sets and fired two service aces for San Beda.

Ramirez, who had team-highs four blocks and four service aces and collected five digs, valiantly battled cramps and tried to tow Perpetual from completing a perfect season before falling short.

The Red Spikers, whose previous Finals stint ended up in a loss to the Altas in 2012, hope to go all the way this time to bag their first-ever championship.

San Beda will make its first Game 3 appearance since losing to Letran in 2009 Finals, where its current coach Ariel dela Cruz was part of the champion squad.

Lorenz Calayag had three blocks for a 15-point outing while Justine Santos added 12 points, including four blocks, for the Red Spikers.

Joshua Zareno was the other Perpetual player in double digits with 10 points.