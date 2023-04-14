CLI sets 2023 capex at ₧13.5B

Local developer Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) on Thursday said it will raise its capital expenditure (capex) this year to P13.5 billion from P10.5 billion in 2022.

CLI Senior Executive President and COO Jose Franco Soberano told reporters that 83 percent of the capex would be allocated to the development of several ongoing projects while 11 percent would be earmarked for land acquisition.

“We’ve raised it (capex) by almost 30 percent in response to the opening of the economy,” Soberano said.

“We also want to support the goal of the government in providing more shelter to the Fiilipinos. They want to build more houses and in the Philippines it is the private sector that is building the houses and we have to contribute. Meanwhile, 20 percent of the housing projects in the Visayas-Mindanao area is the contribution of CLI to the program.”

Soberano said the company intends to gain a foothold in the Luzon market.

“Our goal is to immediately establish a presence in Luzon as it offers excellent growth prospects,” he said. “I think the Camarines Sur area in the Bicol region has very good potential.”

In his presentation, Soberano said CLI will launch 19 pipeline projects worth P29.75 billion to drive reservation sales for this year.

He also said CLI would lease 4,000 square meters of additional gross lease area (GLA) and new leases will join the company’s roster of leasable tenants.

Soberano said CLI expects P10 billion worth of collections of potential takeouts from newly completed projects during the year.

CLI launched close to 5,000 units across 16 projects, worth P19.36 billion collectively, which was 74 percent sold by the end of 2022. Sales velocity of these launches hit peak levels with most developments fully taken up within days. CLI’s first project in a new area, Puerto Princesa, for instance, was 85 percent sold out in less than a week.

The listed firm also posted a 71 percent growth in hotel revenues to P83 million in 2022, while revenues from rental units also improved by 7 percent to P79.28 million from P74.27 million in 2021 on increased lease contracts and new tenants from the recently-completed Latitude Corporate Center.