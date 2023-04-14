Change of pace? The Changan Alsvin keeps up with you

Life’s transitions can be exciting and stressful all at once—graduating from college, bagging your first job or starting a new one, getting married, moving house, or having your first baby. Any change calls for adjustment in your routine. Let the Changan Alsvin get you up and going in this new life phase. For a car of its class, it exceeds expectations for the daily drive.

Style on the go

Make an impression with the streamlined body that also affords impressive space and leg room. Add to this the eye-catching Butterfly Wing radiator grille, Projector Headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL)* and stunning color choices. The power sunroof* makes this entry level sedan a rare breed in its class.

Creature comforts

The Alsvin has the makings of your personal cocoon on the road with its powerful A/C with modern digital display and plush leather seats. And, if gets too lonely, the 7-inch Touchscreen Multimedia System will keep you connected with your besties, along with hours of your fave music blasting through four speakers, two in front and two at the back!

The stable and reliable engine effectively reduces exhaust emission and fuel consumption. The 1.4L MT variant delivers maximum power of 135ps and maximum torque of 5 MT. While the 1.5L DCT and Platinum variants deliver maximum power of 145ps and maximum torque of 5

DCT. In addition, the Platinum variant has Cruise Control that lets you lock on to your desired speed.

Hassle-free ownership

Best of all, enjoy peace of mind and possibly the lowest cost of ownership offered in the industry today, care of Changan’s Vital 5 Plus after sales package: the 5-year/150,000KM mileage warranty; the Changan Pacesetter roadside assistance and towing service; Changan Fastlane’s 60-minute service guarantee with free PMS Labor for the 1st year or first 20,000KM (whichever comes first); Changan Veloservice where you can conveniently book your service appointment online; and quick and efficient assistance from CAIA, Changan’s AI Chatbot.

Navigate challenges with a car that’s gone through the toughest endurance tests to make sure that it can take care of you. Every vehicle that Changan rolls out is subjected to over 12,400 tests in 16 areas, including parts verification, system matching, and complete vehicle level, totaling 4,000,000 km of punishing driving conditions.

Exercise your power to choose. The Changan Alsvin is available in three variants–1.4L MT, 1.5L 5-speed DCT, and 1.5L 5-speed DCT Platinum in Snow White, Silver Gray, Pearl Black, Glory Red, and Deep Blue.

Catch the Changan Alsvin and its power siblings, the New CS35 Plus, the New CS55 Plus, and the Uni-T and Uni-K crossovers in full force at the Beyond the Vision display at the Manila International Auto Show from April 13 to 16, 2023 at the World Trade Center.