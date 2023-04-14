Certainly not ‘The Last of Us’

ETERNALLY human—that is what we are. The good and the bad in us persist even if we are threatened with extinction. That is the solitary truth in the series The Last of Us.

There are, of course, many other compelling lessons we can learn from this post-dystopian fairy tale or myth. However, as the literature of myths and their structure is concerned, the elements of the myth may change but not their form.

It is 2003 and a new pandemic has affected the world. It comes from a fungus called “cordyceps.” It is a type of fungus that has been around, used even for good purposes like medicine. Cordyceps, according to Wikipedia, are also considered “entomopathogenic,” meaning they can seriously disable or kill insects.

Imagine therefore that fungus mutating. That happened in 2003, when humans suddenly turned into violent cannibals, eating and killing other humans. Fungal infection never had this representation before!

Years before this, we listen to scientists talk of fungus turning against us and becoming the new source of a pandemic. For every expert who issues a caution, however, there is one who does not believe in that theory.

In The Last of Us, that theory of a fungus overtaking the benign elements of nature becomes a reality. After some two decades, a new ugly world is before us. The world has been infected big time but there are survivors. Zones have been created, each zone a protection. They are called QZ, or Quarantine Zones. They are run by FEDRA (Federal Disaster Response Agency). That label shows how government units in all their bureaucracy and officiousness can survive amidst a pandemic.

If there are governments, then there must be subversions of peace. In this series, there are the smugglers and other subversives. In the first episode, we meet an original hero, Joel, a smuggler. He, as the narrative goes, has a sweet and gracious human past. All that is gone now. He is as helpless as everyone; the only difference is his bravado and daring—a trait that seemingly comes naturally to the lead, Pedro Pascal (remember him in Game of Thrones?)—to fix what has ruined his world. Bringing back a personal equilibrium to his life, Joel must find his brother.

How does one locate a kin when the world has already been subdivided into QZs, where outside is always open season for all kinds of hunting and killing, where the “infected” are always waiting to break into barriers.

In order to escape the QZ, Joel enters into a negotiation with the rebels in the area. He is asked to escort out of that place Ellie, a young girl who, it seems, manifests an immunity to the fungus. She has the keloid-like scars, the beginning of the infection, but nothing has developed in her. She has remained “normal,” a fun- and pun-loving young girl. Why endure all the dangers of bringing Ellie to a kind of finish line? Apparently, there are scientists waiting on the other side, hoping to examine the girl. She represents a hope in the pandemic, a breakthrough in a world gone hopeless.

Ellie is Bella Ramsey (remember her also in Game of Thrones?).

The two undertake a journey. Call it a mythical epic journey. Outside the walls is a terra incognita created by the pandemic. This is the most thrillingly dangerous aspect of the series—and also the most terrifying. Monsters of various mutated forms are out there, including the “clickers”. These are the creatures who are blind but can hear any of the smallest sounds a person causes, whereupon it flies to attack you, to eat you.

The Homeric adventure brings Ellie and Joel in contact with the vestigial remains of humanity. One of their stops is a town which is a veritable Americana, where Bill and Frank live. Frank is from Baltimore and he finds the place guarded by Bill. Their meeting is not exactly friendly but love takes over any anxiety the pandemic has wrought upon kinship (see my review of this episode in BusinessMirror dated March 30, 2023, titled “True love in a post-apocalyptic world”). And love, as they say, comes from the most unexpected places.

As Joel and Ellie continue with what is turning out to be a quest, we realize that there is something in our world that a pandemic cannot alter—the seasons. All throughout the journey of these two beings therefore, we go through seasons. These scenes are not only the breathtaking breaks in the otherwise dismal landscape; they are also indicators of human memory, those storage of bright and sad thoughts we summon during moments of bleakness and despair.

But if there are the seasons, then there are also the cliches. The only difference with the cliche in The Last of Us is that they are deathly real. In Episode 5, Joel and Ellie are with brothers Henry and Sam. They are about to be annihilated by the militia but from the deep earth burst forth the Infected. These are the monsters driven by the FEDRA deep into the ground (think Greek mythology and other allusions!). Here also is that cliche about men as the real monsters in any tale, and not the many-headed aberrations made immortal by epics.

If Linda Ronstadt provided us in Episode 3 her song “Long, Long Time,” in Episode 4, titled “Please Hold My Hand,” Hank Williams offers a country song, “Alone and Forsaken,” leaving us bereft yet musical.

The Last of Us is considered to be the first HBO series based on a video game. Neil Druckman, the writer and co-director of the original game, worked with Craig Mazin with the screenplay of the first nine episodes. It is a joint production by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Naughty Dog, the Mighty Mint, and Word Games.