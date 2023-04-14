Century Peak Cement gears up for government infra projects

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) announced the approval of 194 high-impact infrastructure flagship projects (IFPs) focused on building and enhancing transport structures such as expressways, road networks, railways and airports amounting to PHP 9 trillion. The projects also include farm-to-market roads to address the country’s food security as well as physical connectivity and water resources covering irrigation, water supply and flood management.

The government’s “Build Better More” or BBM infrastructure program continues the “Build Build Build” economic strategy of the previous administration as such projects provide jobs to locals and makes the country more attractive to foreign investors.

Among the many industries that will benefit from the BBM program, cement companies such as new local market player Century Peak Cement, a subsidiary of listed firm Century Peak Holdings Corporation (CPM), expects to provide a competitive advantage given the nature of the brand.

“We, at Century Peak Cement, fully support the BBM thrust of the government and this primarily stems from the fact that we are a proud Filipino brand,” says ﻿Century Peak Cement spokesperson Katrina C. Keng.

CPM expanded its purpose to engage in and carry on general construction and construction-related activities, land reclamation and development activities, real estate development or any real estate activities, mining activities and mining-related activities, power and energy activities and power and energy-related activities in the Philippines back in 2019.

Utilizing the latest in cement production technology, Century Peak Cement products are locally-sourced and sustainable from its reforestation of temporarily altered areas using indigenous and endemic trees to using a closed-circuit system via a wastewater treatment facility (WWTF) that leads to zero water discharge to protect nearby bodies of water.

“As the youngest player in an industry filled with global competition, Century Peak Cement not only plays its role proudly as an all-Filipino manufacturing brand but also heeds the call to do what it can for nation building,” Keng added.

The plant is also strategically located near its own pier which allows it to get its cement products conveniently throughout the country.