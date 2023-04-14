SHE LOVES HER BOYFRIEND

THE actress refuses to be pressured into “hiding” her boyfriend despite her successful onscreen partnership with a hunk. The truth is that the actress is madly in love with her longtime beau and she doesn’t really like the hunk, even as a friend. There was actually a time when the actress couldn’t stand him because she thought him to be arrogant and rude. She and her boyfriend, meanwhile, really get along and she likes his easygoing and calm nature. Their relationship is also solid and there is no doubt that they love each other.

MEDIA PLAY

A FEW month ago, this showbiz couple was in the news because the guy allegedly cheated on his partner with another woman. A few days after that rumor surfaced, it appeared that it was just a gimmick to drum up interest for their careers. Today, the guy’s partner has a TV show and it looks like she’s had her face “refreshed.” The girl has had some work done and her face is one of the loveliest among her age group in showbiz. With her new face, it seems that the work of her first doctor has been negated because she doesn’t look as lovely or as fresh.

ADDICTED TO ‘SELF-IMPROVEMENT’

SPEAKING of getting work done, this semi-retired actress, who is quite talented, gave up her career to raise a family. Already a beautiful woman, she had some work done on her face (eyes, chin and nose) and she became even more attractive. But she became addicted to surgeries and procedures and now, the semi-retired actress looks like she is in her late 30s or even early 40s when she is, in fact, only in her 20s. Her partner has actually tried to stop her and told her so many times that she is already stunning but the actress cannot be content with the beauty she sees in the mirror every day.

THE STORY OF TWO QUEENS

IT is said that the beauty title has been promised not once but twice and not to one beauty queen but to two of them. The pageant organizers want Beauty Queen 1 to win the coveted title but public opinion favors Beauty Queen 2. The latter is everyone’s darling because she is conventionally pretty and she is nice. However, Beauty Queen 2 is not in fighting form to compete internationally. Beauty Queen 1 is not well-liked in the pageant scene because she is a diva but there is no doubt that she is a queen and she has a good chance of winning an international title.