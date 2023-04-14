Barbie Forteza banners informative global video campaign versus piracy

Strengthening its campaign against piracy, leading broadcasting company GMA Network (www.gmanetwork.com) launches its first anti-piracy video featuring Sparkle star and prime-time draw Barbie Forteza.

The one-minute video, now streaming on the network’s various social media platforms, features Barbie in a fun interaction with her fans in a livestream. While reciting good reviews of her recent hit series Maria Clara at Ibarra, one netizen comments that she watched the series on a non-legitimate web site.

Barbie immediately calls out the netizen, encouraging her and other viewers only to watch shows on official and legitimate sites to avoid the dangers of malware from unsafe websites and services.

“Mas masayang ulit-ulitin ang Maria Clara at Ibarra sa ating official web site. Malinaw na, kumpleto pa ang episodes. Manood po tayo sa official sites kasi with your continued support, mas marami pa kaming magagawang original at exclusive content para sa inyo. Kaya stream responsibly, and together let’s fight piracy,” shares Barbie in the video campaign.

In another anti-piracy campaign video, Barbie also reminds global Pinoys to watch GMA programs overseas through official streaming platforms and channels such as GMA Pinoy TV.

“Makakaasa po kayo sa mas marami pang quality shows dahil sa patuloy na suporta ninyo. Doon po tayo sa legit. Bukod sa mapapanuod nang malinaw at buo ang episodes, may English subtitles pa,” says Barbie.

GMA Network is consistently taking the necessary steps to combat the illegal distribution of content globally through its various initiatives on different platforms. Through its partnership with the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment and Intellectual Property of the Philippines, these initiatives are further strengthened throughout the country and even abroad.

GMA’s anti-piracy campaign can be seen at bit.ly/43pUSdw.