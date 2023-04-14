An association Leader’s Traits ‘To a T’

THE expression “to a T” means something exactly right or perfect. So when someone describes you “to a T,” it means it’s the best representation of yourself.

I’ve been trying to make an account of what traits an association leader must possess that fit “to a T.” Based on my interaction with fellow association executives over the years and from my own experience, I would say these “5 Ts” matter:

1. Tact. A discerning sense of what to do or say in order to build good relations with others or not to offend anyone. A tactful person knows how to say the right thing at the right time, is proper and sensitive, and is never rude or careless. Having the responsibility of engaging with members with diverse orientation and needs demand that an association executive has to possess tact skills.

2. Thorough. A complete regard for every detail and on taking pains to do something carefully and completely. It is the attention to detail that separates an average person from the outstanding. Thoroughness is also a crucial component of a successful leader. Planning, leading, and organizing programs for members require that an association executive has to be thorough in all aspects and activities of the organization.

3. Tenacity. An intense mix of determination, persistence and grit. A tenacious person never gives up and never stops trying, someone who does whatever is required to accomplish a goal. For association leaders and their organizations, tenacity is the trait that spells the difference between failure and success.

4. Tenderheartedness. A tenderhearted person is sensitive to the needs of others, is compassionate, and easily moved by another’s distress. The pandemic provided many lessons to association leaders such as understanding and feeling what members were going through within their frame of reference, i.e., the capacity to place themselves in the position of their members.

5. Tasteful. A consideration of a thing, action or personality that is attractive, elegant, and in good taste. A tasteful person has good manners and an eye for wearing appropriate clothing and for appreciating decent décor, for example. Making a good first impression is an essential quality for an association executive as others, including members, will form an quick opinion on how you dress, speak and manage your body language.

I can attest that these five traits are acquired and developed over time. Associations are communities of various types of people who do not necessarily share the same culture, beliefs, practices, and tradition, but are willing to come together for a purpose or a cause. Adapting to this diverse and dynamic group requires that an association leader demonstrates the discipline and the decorum such as the “5 Ts” above to handle different audiences, situations and circumstances.

Octavio Peralta is currently the executive director of the UN Global Compact Network Philippines and founder and volunteer CEO of the Philippine Council of Associations and Association Executives, the “association of associations.” E-mail: bobby@pcaae.org.