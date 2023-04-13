Vehicle sales jump by 30% in Q1 on strong demand

Vehicle sales surged in the first quarter due to the strong rebound in consumer demand, according to the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (Campi).

A joint report released by Campi and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) showed that the automotive industry sold 97,284 units of vehicles in the first quarter, up 30.1 percent from last year’s 74,754 units.

For March alone, Campi and TMA said sales reached 36,880 units, a 24.2 percent increase compared with the previous year’s 29,685 units.

“Achieving the 36,880-unit sales in March is indeed good news as the auto industry continues to hinge on the thriving consumer demand for new motor vehicles, which hopefully will further improve in the coming months,” Campi President Rommel Gutierrez said in a statement.

“Favorable economic conditions are also an important driving factor for sustained growth.”

The Campi chief noted that the auto industry’s performance in March was the second highest monthly performance the March 2023 sales performance is the second highest monthly performance “in a post-pandemic time,” after the industry sold more than 37,000 units of motor vehicles in December 2022.

On a monthly basis, data indicated that car sales grew by 19.3 percent to 36,880 units from the 30,905 units sold in February.

Among all the vehicle segments, the Asian utility vehicle, passenger car, and commercial vehicle posted gains last month.

In contrast, sales of trucks and buses fell by 11.4 percent year-to-date to 217 from the 245 units recorded last year.

Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. led year-to-date sales with 45,205 units, followed by Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. with 17,765 units, and Nissan Philippines, Inc. with 6,396 units.

Campi and TMA said last March that they remain optimistic that vehicle sales will further grow by 10 to 15 percent and hit the 395,000-mark this year from the actual sales of 352,596 units recorded in 2022.

According to Campi and TMA, their sales forecast for this year is higher than the pre-pandemic levels, second only to the industry’s performance in 2017 or a year prior to the implementation of excise tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law.

In an interview with reporters last February, the Campi chief said the industry is banking on pent-up demand and the “many models” which would boost sales.

He said “the auto industry is optimistic of its continued expansion from the demand-side standpoint.”

Gutierrez, however, said the industry is “mindful” of supply-side challenges which may hamper growth. He noted that some car models, especially those sourced from Japan, are still affected by the shortage of microchips.

Campi-TMA’s total industry sales forecast for the year is 408,000 units, which includes exclusive members of the Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors and MG Motors Phils. (Morris Garages).