Trust fund for proposed water agency pushed

Lawmakers are pushing for the creation of a trust fund under the Department of Water Resources (DWR) to finance water sustainability projects in the country.

Davao City Rep. Paolo Z. Duterte said the bill creating the Department of Water Resources (DWR), as the lead agency tasked to secure the country’s supply of water and effectively manage the delivery of this vital resource, should include the creation of a Water Trust Fund (WTF) in the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

House Bill (HB) 3727, which Duterte filed with Benguet Rep. Eric G. Yap, seeks to address concerns over a looming water and sanitation crises in the country by creating the DWR and the Water Regulatory Commission (WRC).

Duterte said that under HB 3727, remittances from non-tax revenues related to water management, including raw water pricing, permit fees, registration fees, supervision and regulation enforcement fees, filing fees, testing fees and other service income from the use of water resources will form part of the WTF.

The WTF “shall be accounted separately from the government’s general revenues and shall be automatically appropriated to the [DWR],” the bill states.

Duterte said proceeds from the WTF will be utilized for water development, water sanitation and waste water treatment and management, and water sustainability programs and projects authorized under the measure.

The bill provides that a maximum of 10 percent of the total income generated from raw water extraction shall be given as share of the concerned local government unit or indigenous people community that owns or has jurisdiction over the specific areas of land where the raw water was sourced.

“There are various government agencies battling this recurring water and sanitation [crises], and there is a need now more than ever to consolidate efforts to avoid duplication of functions, improve public service delivery, and prudently manage limited government resources to address this pressing concern,” Duterte said in filing HB 3727.

The lawmaker said that establishing the DWR should not be dismissed as merely an added layer to the bureaucracy “because its creation is not only crucial to averting a water and sanitation crises but is also essential in ensuring that all stakeholders are on the same page in ensuring the effective management of the country’s water resources.”

Improving the management of water resources covers not only its supply to consumers but also to the agriculture sector, which the government has committed to support to guarantee food security, Duterte said.

Duterte also pointed out that efficient water resources management is a critical factor in protecting the health of Filipinos by ensuring their access to safe, drinking water.

Citing studies done by the global nonprofit organization water.org, Duterte said more than three million people in the country relies on unsafe and unsustainable water sources, while seven million lacks access to improved sanitation.

Duterte and Yap said the creation of the DWR ensures that a primary agency is on top to identify, plan, oversee and manage the efficient use of the country’s water resources.

The DWR will also be the lead agency responsible for the planning and policy formulation towards the attainment of universal access to a safe, adequate, affordable and sustainable water supply, as well as improved sanitation services for all Filipinos, the two lawmakers said in their proposed bill.

HB 3727 also seeks to create the WRC and its regulatory units under the DWR to oversee the functions and responsibilities of all water service providers.

As an independent, quasi-judicial body, the WRC is authorized, among other powers, to impose and collect annual levies, fees and surcharges on licensed water supply and sanitation services.

Under the bill, the DWR shall exercise administrative supervision over the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, National Irrigation Administration and the Laguna Lake Development Authority. The Local Water Utilities Administration shall be transferred from the Department of Public Works and Highways to the DWR.

Moreover, the functions and personnel of the National Water Resources Board and other boards, offices, divisions, bureaus and programs related to the management, planning, surveying, and monitoring of water resources shall be subsumed under the DWR.