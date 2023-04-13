The aggravation principle of work-relatedness in seafarers’ disability benefits claims

A seafarer’s coronary arterial disease is work-related and compensable due to the “aggravation” principle in disability claims.

This was the ruling of the Supreme Court in the case of Corcoro, Jr., v. Magsaysay MOL Marine Inc. (GR 226779, August 24, 2020) involving a seafarer who suffered from coronary artery disease.

The seafarer has been working for the company for five years. He was rehired and subjected to a Pre-employment medical examination (PEME) where he was declared fit to work.

The PEME medical history shows that he has a pre-existing coronary hypertension among other illnesses, which was cleared by the company-designated physicians.

Having been cleared and declared fit to work, the seafarer was deployed for his three-month contract, which was later extended for another six months.

It was on the seventh month of the contract and while on board the vessel, when the seafarer experienced chest pains and dizziness. The following day, he again experienced chest pains causing him to be admitted to a hospital in Africa. He was confirmed to have suffered from a myocardial infarction (heart attack) and underwent bypass surgery.

The seafarer was medically repatriated. He appeared for medical check­ups with the company-designated physicians extending to four months.

When the seafarer then filed a claim for permanent and total disability benefits, the company denied liability as it argued that the illness of seafarer is not work-related because: (1) he was already hypertensive prior to deployment; (2) his work does not involve or expose him to any risk of acquiring heart attack or coronary heart disease; (3) it is not possible for him to have contracted his disease in the short course of time; (4) he did not show proof that he complied with the prescribed maintenance medication and lifestyle; and (5) an assessment had been issued by a medical expert that his illness is not work-related.

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the seafarer.

The Court noted the symptoms for coronary arterial disease, which was even confirmed by the physicians in Africa. Considering that the symptoms of the disease manifested onboard the vessel, it logically follows that the seafarer’s working conditions contributed to or aggravated his illness.

The Supreme Court downplayed the company’s claim that the seafarer’s illness is not work-related based on the assessment of the company-designated physician and the fact that the seafarer suffers from a pre-existing coronary hypertension.

While the seafarer has a pre­existing illness, such does not prove that his working condition did not aggravate the illness. When it is shown that the seafarer’s work may have contributed to the establishment or, at the very least, aggravation of any pre-existing disease, the condition/illness suffered by the seafarer shall be compensable.

The Court noted the seafarer’s tasks as Messman required physical labor wherein he performed a wide variety of responsibilities from cleaning in the vessel to lifting heavy loads as a porter.

His work definitely produced stress and strain normally resulting in the wear and tear of the body.

As his coronary hypertension was declared by the company-designated physicians as “cleared” in the PEME, it is highly probable that the strain of seafarer’s work aggravated his pre-existing condition that caused his heart attack episodes on board the vessel.

The Court has held that “only reasonable proof of work-connection and not direct causal relation is required to establish compensability.”

Aside from the fact that the seafarer’s condition is listed as an occupational disease, the undisputed fact that his pre-existing condition is controlled prior to deployment, but he later suffered episodes of heart attack on board the vessel, reasonably establish the work-relatedness of his illness.

Moreover, the Court did not uphold the “not work related assessment” issued by the company-designated physician because it is not a final assessment.

A final, conclusive and definite assessment must clearly state whether the seafarer is fit to work or the exact disability rating, or whether such illness is work-related, and without any further condition or treatment.

It should no longer require any further action on the part of the company-designated physician and it is issued by the company-designated physician after he or she has exhausted all possible treatment options within the periods mandated by law.

The Court cannot consider as valid and final an assessment merely stating that the illness of a seafarer is not work-related. Even with said assessment, the company-designated physician is bound to timely issue a fit to work assessment or disability grading.

Atty. Dennis R. Gorecho heads the seafarers’ division of the Sapalo Velez Bundang Bulilan law offices. For comments, e-mail info@sapalovelez.com, or call 0917-5025808 or 0908-8665786.