Stop smoking now to fight its adverse effects–NGO

Lent may be over but if you promise to make the sacrifice to quit smoking, then do so.

Quitting smoking, according to the Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC), is one of the most important actions people can take to improve their health.

Health Justice Philippines, a non-government organization, said that quitting smoking will protect non-smokers from the ill-effects of secondhand smoke.

The group added that smokers who totally abstain from smoking and vaping can help save the health of their loved ones, friends and neighbors.

Abstinence

“Abstaining from tobacco products ensures everyone is save from tobacco related diseases,” HealthJustice stressed.

Likewise, the group urged authorities to implement the smoking prohibition of the Clean Air Act (Republic Act 8749) noting that exposure to secondhand smoke can cause coronary heart disease, stroke, lung cancer, and other diseases. It can also result in premature death.

“RA 8749 prohibits smoking inside a public building or an enclosed public place including public vehicles and other means of transport or in any enclosed area outside of one’s private residence, private place of work or any duly designated smoking area,” HealthJustice said.

Benefits of quitting smoking

The CDC said that it is true that regardless of their age or how long they have been smoking, quitting smoking will:

Improve health status and enhance quality of life;

Reduce the risk of premature death and can add as much as 10 years to life expectancy;

Reduce the risk for many adverse health effects, including poor reproductive health outcomes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cancer;

Benefits people already diagnosed with coronary heart disease or COPD;

Benefits the health of pregnant women and their fetuses and babies;

Reduces the financial burden that smoking places on people who smoke, health care systems, and society.

