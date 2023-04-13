SM Foundation, partners mount medical mission in Visayas

SM City Roxas became the latest SM Supermall to host SM Foundation’s medical and dental mission. Last March 28, 2023, 537 individuals availed of medical, diagnostic, dental services, free medicines, and vitamins in the medical and dental mission conducted at the mall’s Event Center. Of these numbers, 438 were medical, ECGs and X-Rays services, and 99 dental services.

SM Foundation partnered with the Provincial Government of Capiz, City Government of Roxas, Office of Capiz 1st District Board Member Thea Faith Reyes, Philippine Red Cross, Watsons, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Kapwa Ko Mahal Ko, and MX3 – DMIRIE Foundation Inc. Opened to the public in April 2022, SM City Roxas is the 79th SM Supermall and the third in the Western Visayas region. The others are SM City Iloilo and SM City Bacolod.

Two days after the medical mission in Capiz, the SM Foundation health and wellness team together with its volunteers went to Barotac Viejo, a coastal municipality in the province of Iloilo for a medical mission. It was initiated by BDO Network Bank. A total of 887 medical, dental and laboratory services were extended to beneficiaries: 608, medical; 100, dental; 101, X-ray; and 78, ECG.

The team proceeded to Ajuy the following day, March 31, for another medical mission. Ajuy is another municipality of Iloilo which is 31 kilometers from Barotac Viejo and 99 kilometers from Capiz City. It has 34 barangays.

The medical mission was conducted in partnership with the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) Foundation, the LGU of Ajuy and MX3-DMIRIE Foundation. Held at the San Antonio Gymnasium of Ajuy, 863 beneficiaries availed of medical (279), xray (91), ECG (26), blood sugar test (46), uric acid test (38) and cholesterol test (38), among others.

During the three medical missions in Capiz and Iloilo, the MX3-DMIRIE Foundation provided unlimited free coffee, giveaway packs to all patients containing snacks, MX3 coffee mix, t-shirts, and bibles.