SEC to Upsys: Stop offering securities

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has ordered Upsys Daily Trading to stop offering and soliciting investments to the public.

In an order dated April 4, the agency directed the company, which also operates as Upsys Daily Trading Management OPC and UPSYS Daily Trading Management Consultancy, to immediately cease and desist from its operations.

The order covers its single stockholder, director, and president Mark Uy Contreras, registered owner and agent John Rey Baldenas Villarino, nominee Michael Reyes Puente, alternate nominee June Mendoza Samson, as well as all officers and among other operators.

The order was issued after the SEC Enforcement and Investor Protection Department found the company to be offering investment packages worth P500 to P150,000, in exchange for daily returns ranging from 2 percent to 4 percent. After three months, investors stand to earn returns from P900 to P540,000, depending on the package availed.

In addition to the guaranteed returns, an investor will also earn a 50 percent direct referral bonus for recruiting members, plus commissions on referrals made by their respective recruits. The scheme involves the sale and offer of securities to the public in the form of investment contracts, in which a person invests his money in a common enterprise and is led to expect profits primarily from the efforts of others, according to the SEC.

“[T]he Commission also finds that the unauthorized investment scheme of the Upsys Group is a Ponzi scheme which is likewise proscribed by law as the same constitutes fraud upon the investing public,” according to the order.

Upsys Group is registered with the SEC as a one-person corporation, but has never secured a secondary license as issuer of securities or broker dealer nor registered any securities for public offering pursuant to the Securities Regulation Code.

The SEC has issued an advisory warning the public not to invest in Upsys Group, and to exercise caution in dealing with its founder and CEO John Villarino as early as January 26.