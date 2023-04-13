Prime Infra starts building solar power projects

Solar Tanauan Corp., a unit of Razon-led Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc. (Prime Infra), has commenced construction of its solar power projects with a combined capacity of 140 megawatts (MW).

These projects are in Tanauan, Batangas and Maragondon, Cavite. The commercial operation date for the solar projects is targeted by yearend.

The power firm held the groundbreaking ceremony last Tuesday with representatives from the provincial governments of Batangas and Cavite and project partner PowerChina B7 Philippines Corp. (PowerChina).

The total annual generation capacity is estimated at 202 gigawatt hours, which could power over 84,000 households and displace over 100,000 tons of coal per year.

Leading the ceremonial event were Prime Infra President and CEO Guillaume Lucci, Solar Tanauan Corp. Chairperson Katrina Razon and Director Donato Almeda, Calabarzon Regional Development Council Chair Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas, Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla, Marogondon Mayor Lawrence Arca, Embassy of People’s Republic of China in the Philippines Minister Counsellor Yang Guoliang, and Chief Representative of PowerChina to the Philippines Zhao Zhihao.

“Our project here at Solar Tanauan embodies the values that we, as a company, and I personally align with. We have a strong ESG [environmental, social, and governance] commitment and sustainability focus and as such, our goal is to develop and operate our assets in a socially relevant manner,” said Razon.

Mandanas and Remulla cited the partnership with the Razon Group in building a more sustainable future for their provinces and the region.

Yang, for his part, highlighted the cooperation of China and the Philippines in four key areas, which includes energy.

“The Philippines has sufficient sunlight and great potential for solar energy development. The development of photovoltaic projects not only alleviates the shortage of electricity consumption, optimize the energy structure, but also promote the employment of residents and improve people’s livelihood and well-being.”

The Prime Infra Group has a pipeline of renewable energy projects in different stages of development with a total gross installed capacity of approximately 5,700 MW of solar generation plus 4,000MWhour energy storage system.