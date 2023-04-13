PHL becomes a hub of military cooperation

President Rodrigo Duterte shifted the Philippines’s foreign policy away from the United States in favor of China during his administration. On his first trip to Beijing, Duterte tried to butter up his hosts by proclaiming that it was “time to say goodbye to Washington.” In exchange for siding with China in the escalating geopolitical competition with the US, Duterte sought Chinese investment in his pet project—the “Build! Build! Build!” infrastructure program—and moderation of China’s aggressive behavior in the West Philippine Sea.

When Duterte’s presidency ended in June 2022, China had delivered less than five percent of the $24 billion it pledged to invest in the Philippines. Worse, its bullying in the West Philippine Sea continued unabated.

President Marcos adopted a more prudent strategic approach to China’s aggressive behavior. He admitted that the long-raging disputes in the South China Sea that involve China, the Philippines and other claimant-nations have kept him “up at night.” Marcos said there have been calls for the Philippine government to do more to defend its territorial waters, but he stressed that a military solution to the conflicts was not an option.

Recently, the President decided to strengthen the country’s partnership with the US by adding four sites under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, noting that the move would further boost the country’s capabilities to protect its national interests. Marcos, however, gave assurances the new EDCA sites in the country will not be used for “offensive actions.”

The Marcos administration also strengthened defense ties with Japan, giving Japanese troops greater access to Philippine territory for training and logistics. In addition, the Philippines has formalized a strategic defense engagement with Australia, which include joint patrols in the South China Sea.

If the Philippines is gradually becoming a key hub of military cooperation in Southeast Asia, that’s because it was backed into a corner. Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said it is a necessity to enhance defense capabilities amid repeated infringements on Philippine sovereignty and rights in the South China Sea. In 2022 alone, a total of 193 note verbales have been filed by the Philippines against China, 65 of which were filed by the Marcos administration.

China’s efforts to bully its neighbors in its desire to claim almost all territories in the South China Sea have not only failed; they have led to the emergence of a kind of anti-China coalition in the Asia-Pacific region.

From the Associated Press: “The United States and the Philippines on Tuesday launch their largest combat exercises in decades that will involve live-fire drills, including a boat-sinking rocket assault in waters across the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait that will likely inflame China. The annual drills by the longtime treaty allies called Balikatan—Filipino for shoulder-to-shoulder—will run up to April 28 and involve more than 17,600 military personnel. It will be the latest display of American firepower in Asia, where Washington has repeatedly warned China over its increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed sea channel and against Taiwan.”

Asked to comment on this year’s Balikatan exercises, which has a total of 17,680 Filipino, American, and Australian participants, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman Wang Wenbin said: “Exchange and cooperation between relevant countries should not target any third party and should be conducive to regional peace and stability. The US-Philippines military cooperation must not interfere in South China Sea disputes.”

On July 12, 2016, the Arbitral Tribunal adjudicating the Philippines’s case against China in the South China Sea ruled in favor of the Philippines. The tribunal said that China has no lawful claim to the area determined by the Arbitral Tribunal to be part of the Philippines’s exclusive economic zone and continental shelf. Pursuant to their treaty obligations under the Law of the Sea Convention, China and the Philippines are legally bound to comply with this decision, the tribunal said. The US has since supported the tribunal’s decision invalidating the Chinese claim.

China’s rejection of the ruling is against the principle of peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law, in particular the UNCLOS. When will China recognize the rule of law as a fundamental value of the international community?

China aims to position itself as a leader in 21st-century global governance. The Chinese don’t just want to be a superpower; they believe that it’s their destiny to lead the world. But how can China become a global leader if it refuses to be guided by the rule of law, which is the foundation of friendly and equitable relations between nations? China’s disdain for the UNCLOS ruling shows that international law matters to the Chinese only when it can serve their own interests.