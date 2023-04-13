PBBM supports PNVF hosting of VNL, World Beach Pro Tour

MALACAñANG has thrown its full support behind two major international tournaments that the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) is hosting later this year.

These are the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) set July 4 to 9 at the Mall of Asia Arena and the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge from November 30 to December 3 in Taguig City.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed on behalf of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Memorandum Circular No. 17 that “directs all government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or controlled corporations, and encouraging local government units” to support both International Volleyball Federation, or FIVB, tournaments.

“I would like to thank President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. for supporting the PNVF and the FIVB in promoting volleyball in the country,” PNVF President Ramon “Tats” Suzara said. “We guarantee the success of both tournaments that not only help promote the sport in world level, but also showcase the country’s tourism.”

The PNVF already hosted a men and women leg of the VNL in July last year in Quezon City and the successful hosting prompted the FIVB to ask the national federation to again host the event.

Tickets to the VNL are now on sale via www.smtickets.com. Ticket prices are P11,000 for VIP on Court and Patron Front Row, P3,000 for Patron Premium, P2,000 for Patron Regular, P1,300 for Lower Box, P800 for Upper Box and P300 for General Admission.

Just like last year, this July’s VNL features the cream of the crop of men’s volleyball led by world No. 1 Poland and No. 2 Italy, No. 4 Brazil, No. 7 Japan, No. 9 Slovenia, No. 13 The Netherlands, No. 15 Canada and No. 26 China.

The Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge is also returning to the country this year.

Sisi Rondina and Jovelyn Gonzaga won the gold medal in an all-Filipino final against Genesa Jane “Jen” Eslapor and Floremel Rodriguez in the tournament played last December in Subic.