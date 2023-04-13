PBBM supports PNVF hosting of VNL, World Beach Pro Tour

byBusinessMirror
April 13, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

MALACAñANG has thrown its full support behind two major international tournaments that the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) is hosting later this year.

These are the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) set July 4 to 9 at the Mall of Asia Arena and the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge from November 30 to December 3 in Taguig City.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed on behalf of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Memorandum Circular No. 17 that “directs all government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or controlled corporations, and encouraging local government units” to support both International Volleyball Federation, or FIVB, tournaments.

“I would like to thank President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. for supporting the PNVF and the FIVB in promoting volleyball in the country,” PNVF President Ramon “Tats” Suzara said. “We guarantee the success of both tournaments that not only help promote the sport in world level, but also showcase the country’s tourism.”

The PNVF already hosted a men and women leg of the VNL in July last year in Quezon City and the successful hosting prompted the FIVB to ask the national federation to again host the event.

Tickets to the VNL are now on sale via www.smtickets.com. Ticket prices are P11,000 for VIP on Court and Patron Front Row, P3,000 for Patron Premium, P2,000 for Patron Regular, P1,300 for Lower Box, P800 for Upper Box and P300 for General Admission.

Just like last year, this July’s VNL features the cream of the crop of men’s volleyball led by world No. 1 Poland and No. 2 Italy, No. 4 Brazil, No. 7 Japan, No. 9 Slovenia, No. 13 The Netherlands, No. 15 Canada and No. 26 China.

The Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge is also returning to the country this year.

Sisi Rondina and Jovelyn Gonzaga won the gold medal in an all-Filipino final against Genesa Jane “Jen” Eslapor and Floremel Rodriguez in the tournament played last December in Subic.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Cuarto takes on Shigeoka in Japan

byJosef Ramos
April 13, 2023

Related Posts

Cuarto takes on Shigeoka in Japan

FORMER world champion Rene Mark Cuarto goes after the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) interim minimumweight title against Japanese Ginjiro Shigeoka on Sunday at the Yoyogi Gymnasium in Tokyo.

byJosef Ramos
April 13, 2023
Read more
3 minute read

Fancy a dip at River Seine?

PARIS—Even before he has dipped his toes into the murky waters of Paris’s famous but forbidden River Seine, French triathlete Thibaut Rigaudeau is already fielding questions from disbelieving friends.

byThe Associated Press
April 12, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

Malacañang leads meeting for FIBA World Cup hosting

THE Philippine Sports Commission-led Inter-Agency Task Force for the country’s hosting of the FIBA World Cup convened in Malacañang on Wednesday with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. reiterating his support to the event set from August 25 to September 10.

byBusinessMirror
April 12, 2023