No extension for April 17 tax payment deadline–BIR Chief

BUREAU of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. announced that the deadline for filing and payment of the 2022 Annual Income Tax Return (AITR) remains to be on April 17, 2023.

In a statement issued by the BIR, Lumagui’s statement follows the issuance of Revenue Memorandum Circular 32-2023 relative to the clarificatory guidelines in the filing of the 2022 AITR and payment of taxes due thereon.

“We are all partners in nation-building. Timely payment of taxes results into immediate funding of priority government programs. There will be no extension,” Lumagui was quoted in the statement as saying. “The deadline for filing and payment of our 2022 AITRs is on Monday. You can avail of our ‘File and Pay Anywhere’ set-up. BIR Tax Assistance Centers are also set-up nationwide. Banks have extended their hours until 5:00 p.m. Webinars are already uploaded explaining how you can accomplish your tax returns. There is no reason for non-compliance because the processes have been made simpler and more convenient. There is also no reason for an extension because any delay in the filing and payment of taxes will result into inadequate funding of government programs. Let us aid our fellow Filipinos by honoring the April 17 deadline. Filing and payment beyond the set deadline will be grounds for charging taxpayers with corresponding interests, surcharges, and compromise penalties.”

Transforming the BIR

THE BIR said Lumagui has implemented several programs that will make the lives of taxpayers during this tax filing season more convenient. This is in line with his mission of transforming the BIR into a service-oriented agency, not just a goal-oriented one.

BIR Tax Assistance Centers are set-up nationwide since March 20, 2023, which are duly manned by competent and reliable revenue officers ready to assist the taxpaying public in electronically filing their AITRs.

Bank Bulletin 23-02 issued by Lumagui stated that all Authorized Agent Banks (AABs) will accept Tax Returns/Payments of Internal Revenue Taxes during the tax filing season. These AABs are open on the two consecutive Saturdays of the tax filing season (March 25 and April 1) and they are also instructed to have an extended banking hours up to 5:00 p.m. for the period April 1 to 17, 2023.

“To all our taxpayers having difficulties in filling-out their tax returns, don’t know how and where to pay the corresponding taxes due, and confused on what are the required attachments and how to submit it, we are glad to inform you that you can check the BIR’s Official Facebook Page and re-watch our series of webinars on the tax filings of employees, self-employed individuals, partnership and corporations,” Lumagui added.

Image credits: Bureau of Internal Revenue





