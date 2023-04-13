NGCP prepares for TD ‘Amang’

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has put in place the necessary preparations and precautions to minimize the impact of tropical depression (TD) “Amang” on transmission operations and facilities.

The grid operator said on Wednesday that preparations include ensuring the reliability of communications equipment, availability of hardware materials and supplies necessary for the repair of damage to facilities, as well as the positioning of line crews in strategic areas to facilitate immediate restoration work.

NGCP’s Integrated Disaster Action Plan (IDAP) prescribes these and other procedures to ensure the readiness of all power transmission facilities expected to be affected by the passage of the weather disturbance.

As of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, NGCP’s transmission lines and facilities are under normal operations.

NGCP is committed to deliver reliable transmission services across the country by enhancing the safety and security of its transmission assets. This commitment was reinforced through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) last month.

Under the MOU, NICA will supply NGCP with intelligence information to support the protection of power transmission assets. NGCP, for its part, will provide technical assistance to NICA’s cyber security program.

“NGCP has dealt with sabotage and bombing incidents in the past years, which affected not only the reliable delivery of power in the areas affected but other incidents also resulted in the injury of transmission line personnel and military escorts patrolling the areas to conduct line clearing and maintenance activities.

The MOU will be a shared commitment to exchange intelligence and provide support to accomplish our respective mandates,” NGCP said in a statement.