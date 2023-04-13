Navy confirms delivery of two more FAIC-M gunboats in boost to PHL’s defense posture

The Philippine Navy on Wednesday confirmed the delivery of two more brand-new Fast Attack Interdiction Craft-Missile (FAIC-M) gunboats from Israel.

The gunboats arrived in the country aboard the cargo ship MV Mick and were unloaded with the assistance of BRP Mamanwa (LC 294), according to Navy spokesman Capt. Benjo Negranza.

The two gunboats proceeded to the naval shipyard in Cavite where they will undergo a series of tests and crew training before they will be christened into service, Negranza added.

“They are a welcome addition to the Navy’s capability to secure vital choke points, key sea lines of communication, and littoral areas of the country,” he said.

In October last year, Israel delivered the first two of the FAIC-Ms, which have since entered the service as BRP Nestor Acero (PG 901) and BRP Lolinato To-ong (PG 902).

A total of nine FAIC-Ms with a contract price of P10 billion were ordered from Israel, three of which will be built at the Navy’s facility in Cavite that were refurbished also by the Israeli contractor.

Four of the FAICs will be armed with non-line-of-sight (NLOS) missiles that have a range of 25 kilometers, while the other five will be armed with 30mm main cannons and .50 caliber machine guns.

The missile-capable or armed attack craft will replace all of the Navy’s gunboats, which the military already decommissioned, owing to their status as vintage or World War II-era warships.

Last month, the contractor turned over to the Navy the document and keys on the repaired naval shipyard in Cavite where three of the FAIC-Ms will be made.