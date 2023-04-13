MR.DIY celebrates 11 new stores with Grand Opening festivities

April 13, 2023
THE COUNTRY’s favorite family and home improvement one-stop-shop retailer, MR.DIY, is turning the heat up with another Grand Opening celebration of 11 of its new stores this April 14 to 16 and you should dare not miss it!

Get ready to be treated with freebies and discounts as MR.DIY continues to grow. Shop from April 14 to 16 and you’ll get a FREE umbrella for a minimum purchase of Php450.00 in these 11 branches:

NORTH LUZON:

MR.DIY Guimba, Nueva Ecija

MR.DIY Dinalupihan, Bataan

SOUTH LUZON

MR.DIY Balayan, Batangas

VISAYAS

MR.DIY. Prince Hypermart Himamaylan

MINDANAO

MR.DIY Nabunturan, Davao De Oro

MR.DIY Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon

MR.DIY Sto. Tomas, Davao Del Norte

MR.DIY Mati, Davao Oriental

MR.DIY Maranding, Lala, Lanao Del Norte

MR.DIY Imelda, Zamboanga Sibugay

MR.DIY Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay

And, as an added treat, MR.DIY will also have the Lucky Shoppers Promo in the same participating branches! The first 100 shoppers to spend a minimum of PHP 1000 (single receipt) will get a free rainbow umbrella as well as a MYSTERY prize! Purchases must be made on the 15th or 16th of April only to qualify for the Lucky Shoppers Promo.

“By opening more stores this 2023, we stay true to our commitment to bring quality products that everyone in the family will enjoy at always low prices. So whether your family likes to spruce up their homes, have some backyard summer picnics, or just lounge at home, rest assured that MR.DIY’s got your family and home improvement needs covered whenever, wherever,” MR.DIY Philippines’s Sr. Marketing Manager Mark Charles Salecina said.

Aside from the latest Grand Opening Event, MR.DIY shoppers can score up to 60% off on select items as part of the Super Saver Sale promo running nationwide until April 30 only. To learn more about these discounts, visit MR.DIY’s Facebook page

Can’t wait to see all the great deals? Head to MR.DIY’s official website at www.mrdiy.com/ph or follow /mrdiyPH on Facebook, and @mrdiy.philippines on Instagram and TikTok. You can also check out MR.DIY’s stores nationwide here: https://www.mrdiy.com/ph/storelocator 

