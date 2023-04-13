Metro Retail swings to profit in 2022

Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. (MRSGI) said it had a banner year in 2022 as its income reached P917.27 million, a reversal of the previous year’s loss of P318.1 million.

The 2022 net income also surpassed the pre-pandemic earnings by 18 percent from P775.6 million in 2019.

The company said it benefitted from the robust consumer spending during the holiday season with its record sales in the fourth quarter, bringing 2022 sales to P38.1 billion, some 22 percent higher than the P31.2 billion in 2021.

Metro Retail’s store traffic continued to recover resulting in a 19.2 percent blended same-store sales growth in 2022.

“The year 2022 was indeed a breakthrough year for Metro Retail. Along with the company’s celebration of its 40th year in the industry, MRSGI was able to display its resilience – registering consistent encouraging performance across all quarters and ultimately closing the year with positive results,” company president and COO Manuel Alberto said.

“MRSGI marked this year as its leap from the net loss incurred during the pandemic to delivering a buoyant financial outcome. And we look forward to sustaining this growth in the coming years.”

The company said its general merchandise business climbed by 54 percent from the same period last year while food retail was up by 13 percent.

Amid the price pressures and supply chain challenges, the full reopening of businesses and improvement in labor market conditions primarily drove the growth in consumer confidence since the pandemic, the company said.

With the increased share to business of general merchandise offering better margins, the company said it posted an improvement of 230 basis points in its blended gross margin to 21.1 percent in 2022 from 18.8 percent in 2021.

It also saw an improvement in its operating expense-to-sales ratio of 18.1 percent in 2022 versus 19.1 percent in the previous year.

In 2022, Metro Retail added two new supermarkets, ending the year at 62 stores. The company broke ground and started the construction of its mega distribution center in Sta. Rosa, Laguna to support its current and future network. It also launched several new projects in its store expansion pipeline in strategic areas across Luzon and Visayas.