Meralco weighs power supply options

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is evaluating its power requirements following the moratorium on the issuance of the Certificate of Exemption (COE) from the conduct of a competitive selection process (CSP).

“Even with the moratorium on COEs, DUs [distribution utilities] still need to comply with their mandate to supply their captive markets in the least cost manner. Thus, Meralco will continue to evaluate and optimize all sources of supply to meet this mandate,” said Meralco utility economics head Lawrence Fernandez.

The Meralco official added that these may include sourcing more of its requirements from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) and increasing offtake from existing PSAs (power supply agreements), among others.

Meralco had recently sourced 32 percent of its total requirement from the WESM for the March supply month compared to 22 percent the previous month. The independent power producers covered 27 percent of Meralco’s total energy requirement. The PSAs, meanwhile, accounted for 41 percent of Meralco’s energy requirement for the period.

“Operationally, there is no target share of WESM versus contracted energy. In general, after considering technical constraints (e.g., minimum load of a power plant, minimum offtake requirements, etc.), Meralco regularly compares WESM prices against the variable costs of available PSAs and takes energy from whichever is cheaper,” Fernandez added.

The moratorium imposed by the Department of Energy (DOE) will take effect until a new CSP policy is issued.

The DOE, Energy Regulatory Commission and the National Electrification Administration are currently drafting a new CSP policy that aims to rationalize and streamline the conduct of CSP, particularly the issuance of COE-CSP, and the review of the terms of reference (TOR) for unsolicited proposal (UP), among others. To ensure a smooth transition to the new circular, “the DOE hereby suspends the issuance of the COE-CSP on this ground upon effectivity of this advisory. In the alternative, the DU and the power supplier shall jointly file their Emergency Power Supply Agreement (EPSA) before the ERC for its approval,” the DOE advisory read.

However, COE-CSP applications with complete requirements filed with the DOE before the effectivity of the moratorium will be processed.

For COE-CSP applications with incomplete requirements and submitted to the DOE before the effctivity of the moratorium, the DOE shall also process these provided that the remaining requirements are completed during the period of the moratorium.

Just recently, Meralco secured a COE-CSP for a 300-megawatt (MW) EPSA for one year with South Premiere Power Corp. (SPPC). Meralco is now seeking a similar exemption for 180MW baseload capacity requirement.

Meralco had said the execution of the EPSA will help shield electricity consumers from volatile and potentially higher generation costs in the WESM, which is historically recorded during the dry season when power demand spikes.