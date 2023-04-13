Maynilad offers desludging services this April

West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) is offering septic tank cleaning services to its residential and semi-business customers this April in select parts of Caloocan, Las Piñas, Makati, Malabon, Manila, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Parañaque, Pasay, Quezon City, Valenzuela, and Cavite Province at no extra cost.

Maynilad’s sanitation program is one of the company’s efforts to lessen pollution loading into Metro Manila’s river systems. “We ask our customers to avail of this service, as it will help to protect community health and the environment,” said Maynilad Chief Operating Officer Randolph T. Estrellado.

Customers residing in Barangays 167, 171 to 176, 180, 181, 183, 185, 186, and 188 in Caloocan; Brgy. Pamplona 2 and Talon Dos in Las Piñas; Brgy. Longos in Malabon; Brgy. Poblacion in Muntinlupa; Brgy. Marcelo Green, Moonwalk, San Antonio, San Dionisio, and San Isidro in Parañaque; and Brgy. Bagbaguin, Lawang Bato, Mabolo, and Paso de Blas in Valenzuela may avail of Maynilad’s desludging service.

Moreover, some Maynilad customers in Cavite Province, particularly in Brgy. 10-A, 10-B, 13, 16, 18, 19, 23, 26, 28, 29, 29-A, Dalahican, Panapaan, and San Roque in Cavite City; and Bucandala 1 to 5, and Carsadang Bago 2 in Imus City may avail of the company’s septic tank cleaning services at no extra cost. Septic tank cleaning service normally costs around Php 4,700 per truck.

Maynilad customers interested in availing of the company’s septic tank cleaning service may call the Maynilad Hotline 1626 to determine the requirements and procedures. Additional information is also available in the company’s website, www.mayniladwater.com.ph, and social media accounts (Twitter: @maynilad, Facebook: /MayniladWater).

Maynilad is the largest private water concessionaire of Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) in the Philippines in terms of customer base. Its service area includes the cities of Manila (all but portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana), Quezon City (west of San Juan River, West Avenue, EDSA, Congressional, Mindanao Avenue, the northern part starting from the Districts of Holy Spirit and Batasan Hills), Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon, all in Metro Manila; and the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in the province of Cavite.