Makati Biz Club explores commercial growth opportunities with Thailand

THE Makati Business Club (MBC) recently engaged with Thai officials and executives, as they discussed various points of collaboration.

The sectors the MBC and the Embassy of Thailand focused on included infrastructure, tourism, agriculture and trade.

Ambassador Tull Traisorat hosted MBC’s board of trustees along with a Thai business delegation of high-level representatives from Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF) Phils. Corp., SkyTowers Infra, Bangkok Bank, Italian-Thai Development, Siam Cement Group (SCG) Marketing, Mariwasa, and embassy officials.

Some points of collaboration discussed were the expansion of Thai business in telecommunications and agriculture, as well as the possibility of Thai-Philippine tourism partnership, where direct flights will be arranged from Phuket to key destinations such as Boracay and Palawan to encourage brisk traveling for both countries’ peoples.

Shaping biz opportunities

ON March 27 MBC’s foreign programs manager Trisha Teope met Federation of Thai Industries’ director-general Jumrud Sawangsamud at the latter’s office in Bangkok and discussed collaboration between the two organizations, including manufacturing, Industry 4.0, agriculture, and circular economy.

On April 1 Minister Counsellor Janthana Chotimunee of the Royal Thai Embassy introduced MBC trustee Dr. Aris Alip to CPF, SCG Marketing), and other Thai companies during their four-day trade show at the SMX Convention Center.

Thailand Week 2023 which ran from March 30 to April 2 featured around 80 Thai and Philippine companies following the theme: “Discover Excellence, Trade with Thailand.”

The Department of International Trade Promotion and the Ministry of Commerce in Thailand via the Thai Trade Center-Manila organized the trade show.

