Lady Blazers eye crown unblemished

byBusinessMirror
April 13, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

UNDEFEATED College of Saint Benilde hopes to complete a second consecutive perfect season in Game 2 of the Finals of the National Collegiate Athletic Association women’s volleyball tournament against Lyceum of the Philippines University Friday at the Filoil EcoOil Center.

“We really wanted the championship. As what coach [Jerry Yee] says, we’ve been in the finals many times so we can go back-to-back,” said Gayle Pascual after the Lady Blazers’ 25-17, 25-19, 25-19 Game 1 conquest of the Lady Pirates Tuesday.

Game 2 is set at 12 noon.

Despite having a huge psychological advantage, Saint Benilde is not taking Lyceum for granted.

“It’s not over yet until it’s over,” said Pascual, who is poised for a back-to-back Finals MVP award after logging 15 points, including three blocks.

It’s not only Pascual who is delivering the goods but also team captain Cloanne Mondoñedo, who hopes to secure the Best Setter honors in the 10 a.m. awarding ceremony for the league’s top individual performers.

With Mondoñedo orchestrating the plays, and sometimes even goes on attack mode if she has the opportunity, the Lady Blazers have a balanced offense with Michelle Gamit, Jade Gentapa, Zam Nolasco and Jessa Dorog contributing.

The Lady Pirates hope to brush off all the jitters by learning all the Game 1 lessons and bring their A-game to extend the series.

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, meanwhile, seeks to complete a “three-peat” in the men’s Finals against San Beda in Game 2 at 12 noon.

Louie Ramirez had 17 points and 13 receptions in the Altas’ 25-20, 25-16, 25-22 romp over the Red Spikers in the Finals opener, extending the Las Piñas-based squad’s winning run to 31 matches since 2018.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

NHA downs PNP, nears UNTV Cup semifinal round

byBusinessMirror
April 13, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
1 minute read

NHA downs PNP, nears UNTV Cup semifinal round

THE National Housing Authority (NHA) Home Masters inched closer to earning a semifinals berth with a 72-64 win over the Philippine National Police (PNP) Responders at the start of the quarterfinal round of the 9th UNTV Cup Basketball tournament on Tuesday at the Novadeci Convention Center in Quezon City.

byBusinessMirror
April 13, 2023

Cuarto takes on Shigeoka in Japan

FORMER world champion Rene Mark Cuarto goes after the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) interim minimumweight title against Japanese Ginjiro Shigeoka on Sunday at the Yoyogi Gymnasium in Tokyo.

byJosef Ramos
April 13, 2023