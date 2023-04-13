Highway nightmare

TRAVELLING by land from Manila to the South beyond the South Luzon Expressway is not fun. It’s a nightmare. We Southerners suffer all the time when we move from our places of abode to the NCR, etc., and vice versa, weekly or more for socio-civic work, TV hosting and some business to do.

However, it is not just the perennial traffic as the reason why. There’s the poor road pavement quality attributed, perhaps, to the kotong officials, starting from the Legislative Districts’ representatives and DPWH engineers (Laguna, Batangas and Quezon provinces) who partake from the funds appropriated by government.

Well, kotong isn’t new at the DPWH. Secretary Manuel Bonoan may deny it, as everyone else in there will do. But it has been the rule, and we have to hear yet of an exception.

Sources tell us that the total take from every infra project reaches to as much as 35 percent. No one will ever confess and contractors, however much they don’t like it, have to go by the “rule,” otherwise, there ain’t got no road or any construction project to do. The contractors would have no business and therefore jobless.

Back to the nightmare, there’s traffic jam, starting at the Padre Pio in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, in San Pablo City, Sariaya and Pagbilao, Quezon. Aside from the road quality, motorists’ nightmares include pedicabs and tricycles that occupy the fast lane of highways at low speed.

Everyone knows that the tricycles pose traffic risks, and that explains why there are so many accidents involving them on the road.

And to reiterate, the Land Transportation and Traffic Code or RA 4136 enacted in February 2020, then DILG Secretary Eduardo Año, a no-nonsense military general of his time, thru DILG Circular 2020-036 ordered all LGU Chief Executives and Chief of Police stations across the land to enforce the ban on the three wheel motorized pedicabs and pedicabs on national highways.

In the said Memo, Año even warned that “non-compliance will warrant the filing of appropriate Administrative charges pursuant to Section 60 of the Local Government Code.”

Then what happened folks? Nada or nothing up to the time when the retired General left office by virtue of the ascendancy of the new administration. It’s a shameful situation because no one listened or followed the DILG’s order banning the tricycles.

Chronic, the stubborn drivers on three-wheel cabs remain on the national highways, traverse the fast lane of the road at any given point in total disregard and in gross violation of the Order and or the law, RA 4136, which prohibits them on national highways.

As a result, there are numerous accidents here and there, resulting in injuries, disability and lives lost, and traffic flow is impeded, delays travel and disrupts transport of goods and services and of people movement from their destinations.

We ask if we have law and order under the situation? Absolutely nothing. No one bothers to enforce the law, the rules. And what’s the police force for, décor? Even with salary multiplied twice by Santa Claus Digong, not one police obeyed and arrested violators, which is a dereliction of duty. Inutile to the max?

Now, under DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos, do we hear, do we read any word or act that would point to the rule of law in our national highways? Can Abalos be the Superman who enforces the law, mandated by his Oath of Office?

Without concluding that he is weak like his predecessor, we’ll see and write about it, sooner or later.