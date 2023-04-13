Group: New TNVS slots to help address rising demand for transport

The largest transport network vehicle service (TNVS) alliance in the country said the fresh slots that the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) opened for the industry are necessary to address the demand for ride-hailing services in the Philippines.

In a statement, the TNVS Alliance of the Philippines said the 10,300 new slots that the LTFRB recently opened for both four-wheel and two-wheel vehicles is a step towards the right direction, noting that this creates “new livelihood opportunities” for other Filipinos.

“The new slots will present new livelihood opportunities for fellow Filipinos who are looking for new income streams in the post-pandemic era. We look forward to welcoming these new TNVS drivers to our community as we provide safe and convenient transport service that every Filipino deserves,” the group said.

The LTFRB recently opened 10,300 new TNVS slots in Metro Manila and the MUCEP, which includes cities in Metro Manila and in the provinces of Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, and Rizal.

The group said that its members “are seeing more and more passengers on the road needing a ride,” and noted that as commuters, they are “relieved and sincerely grateful to the LTFRB for the new slots as this will help to reduce the challenges of traveling in Metro Manila.”

The LTFRB opened the new slots as it “sees the need to open additional slots to maintain a sufficient number of TNVS to supply the existing demand.”