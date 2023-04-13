Govt urged to find ‘balanced solution’ to sustain pension system for MUPs

Alawmaker on Wednesday expressed concern over what he described as the possible breakdown of law and order if the government does not find a balanced solution to maintain the sustainability of the pension system and prevent a fiscal crisis.

Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon D. Alvarez said retired military uniformed personnel (MUP) are highly sought after due to their expertise in various fields that lawless and violent opportunist may take advantage of.

Alvarez made a statement after Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno recently announced that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has approved decreasing the contributions of the government to the pool of funds for the pension of MUPs among other reforms to avoid fiscal collapse.

“When a civilian retires, private entities or corporations hire them as consultants because of their expertise in economics, finance, etc. Similarly when an MUP retires, not only civilians, but also lawless and violent opportunists, gravitate towards the expertise of MUPs. Delikado saan yan papunta, possible breakdown ng law and order, resulting into uncontrollable chaos,” he warned.

During his term as Speaker of the House of Representatives, Congress passed a Joint Resolution increasing the salaries of MUPs, which was also endorsed by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

In proposing alternative solutions, Alvarez urged the elimination of “parasitic entities” in the government who do not contribute to the nation’s development and suggested the decriminalization of marijuana with safeguards to create additional revenues.

Alvarez said that the Department of Finance should find a way that does not breach the government’s “sacred contract” with its soldiers.

“The government should not turn its back on our soldiers who committed the best of their years providing the freedom we breathe and protecting the institutions without which government cannot exist. We owe this to them as our debt of gratitude,” he said.

By way of balancing act, to remedy the financial crisis warned by the DOF, and at the same time honor the contract of the government with MUPs, Alvarez also proposed that the new future entrants have a different fund, akin to the GSIS, managed by financial experts, for their pension system, while those already in the existing MUP framework be retained as is, without diminution of any benefits.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno earlier warned of a fiscal collapse in the military’s pension system unless it is revised or changed, given that its funding is totally being shouldered by the government sans contribution from the retirees and pensioners.

For this year alone, Diokno said the “government would spend more than P120 billion [roughly $2.21 billion at current exchange rates] to fund the pension of those serving under several state institutions. These are the Armed Forces of the Philippines; the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology; the Bureau of Fire Protection; the Philippine National Police; the Philippine Public Safety College; the Philippine Coast Guard; and, Bureau of Corrections.