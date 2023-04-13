Gen Z Pinoys more mindful of mental health than the rest of the world’s youth

MANY of the information I share in my column are mostly for younger children. However, this recent information I came across is really alarming to me, especially because my children now are in their teens. According to a study by leading insurance provider AXA, the Filipino respondents in the 18- to 24-year-old bracket that admitted going through bouts of depression and anxiety were higher than global numbers.

In the Philippines, responses for depression kick in at 35 percent (versus 27 percent globally) while anxiety is at 16 percent (12 percent globally). While the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on mind health across society, the latest findings from the annual AXA Study of Mind Health and Wellbeing 2023 reveal that Gen Z (aged 18-24) appears to be taking the brunt of the impact, with more than half of Gen Z globally (54 percent) and in Asia (51 percent) experiencing poor mental health. The survey identifies specific challenges they face in today’s workplace, while also highlighting the need for employers to explore tailored support to address a potential surge in turnover in young talent.

The research found that Gen Z have the highest proportion of those struggling (associated with emotional stress and psychosocial impairment) at 18 percent globally and 14 percent in Asia, more than any other age group. Globally, only 13 percent of young people aged 18-24 are flourishing at the pinnacle of mind health, with the proportion being 15 percent in Asia, both the lowest across all age groups. This makes 18-24 the only age group globally that has more people struggling than flourishing.

In Asia’s workplaces, the survey reveals that Gen Z talent are affected by several key challenges that pose a potential threat to their mind health. These include uncertainty about the future (69 percent vs 59 percent globally), struggling to separate work life and non-work life (49 percent vs 39 percent globally), finding it hard to keep up with the pace of change at work (47 percent vs 38 percent globally), and a lack of job-skill fit (14 percent vs 9 percent globally). This last factor has a very strong correlation with mental wellbeing, as those that have the right job skill fit are 2.5 times more likely to perform their best according to the research.

The results also show that the 18-24 age group in Asia has the highest percentage of people who intend to resign in the next 12 months (21 percent). However, the survey also found a clear indication that those in the age group who are flourishing are less likely to resign, with the rate being only 16 percent, highlighting the importance of effectively enabling positive mental health in supporting employee retention.

Support for mental health in the workplace has increased in the wake of the pandemic. The research also reveals that in Asia, companies that provide mind health support are 2.5 times more likely to have employees that are flourishing. In particular, while one in four Gen Z employees who feel they are getting good mind health support at work are flourishing, the rate is only 1 in 100 among those that do not see such support, which is the biggest difference among all age groups. This indicates mind health support in the workplace also has the greatest impact on the mental wellbeing of Gen Z, making this group a priority target for such solutions.

Despite this concern, the research found that the proportion of people flourishing in Asia climbed from 19 percent to 22 percent, with the region seeing a bigger rise than the global average. By contrast, the proportion of those struggling in Asia fell to 12 percent, a year-on-year decrease of 2 percent. This speaks to improving mental wellbeing across the board. In addition, 36 percent of respondents globally agree that stigma related to mental health is declining, compared to 31 percent last year.

The findings show that 25 percent of people globally are flourishing, with Thailand (37 percent), a new entrant this year, topping the list and Italy (18 percent) showing the lowest level. A closer look at Asian countries and territories in the survey finds that the Philippines had the largest proportion globally of people getting by, at 39 percent, followed by Hong Kong at 37 percent. Across the region, the largest proportion of languishing and struggling were both in Japan, at 31 percent and 14 percent, respectively.

You can access the AXA Study of Mind Health and Wellbeing 2023 at www.axafittoflourish.com. This annual AXA Study of Mind Health and Wellbeing 2023 was conducted across 16 countries and territories in Europe, Asia and the Americas in September, October and November 2022, involving a total of 30,000 respondents.

