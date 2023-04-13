Fast-growing SG motherhood brand names Filipina celebrity as ‘Chief Mama Officer’

Southeast Asia’s fast-growing and award-winning mother and baby brand from Singapore, Mama’s Choice has named celebrity and influencer Andi Manzano-Reyes as the brand’s first Chief Mama Officer in the Philippines.

Present in five SEA countries, including the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, Mama’s Choice (www.mamaschoice.ph) manufactures and retails safe, natural, and Halal-certified pregnancy, nursing, baby care and household products that are designed and tested in Singapore for families in Asia. In the Philippines, Mama’s Choice is available via Shopee and Lazada.

As a mother of two and currently pregnant with her third child, the brand sees Andi as the perfect fit for the role to drive awareness of the brand’s remarkably safe and natural pregnancy, motherhood, and baby products that have passed the highest standard of testing and certification.

“Partnering with Mama’s Choice made me feel like the brand understood me as a mother and all mothers, knowing our needs and giving us one less thing to worry about,” shares Andi when asked why she chose to partner with the brand. “As mothers or soon-to-be moms, we worry about a lot of things—from experiencing hormonal and physical changes, running a household, to making sure your kids are growing up healthy.

Mama’s Choice is dedicated to providing high-quality and safe products for mothers and babies, and Andi’s appointment as Chief Mama Officer will further strengthen the brand’s commitment. With her knowledge of the parenting landscape and passion for advocating for mothers and babies, Mama’s Choice is confident that Andi will bring a fresh perspective and valuable insights to the brand.

“We’re very excited to have Andi on board as our first Chief Mama Officer,” says Andrei Salta, country head of Mama’s Choice Philippines. “We believe Andi is the right choice because of her experience and the positive impact she makes on Pinoy parents. As Chief Mama Officer, Andi will not only help to bring our brand forward in the market, but her passion and active involvement with the parenting community will also provide us with actionable insights that we can use to improve our products and better serve our customers. We look forward to the positive impact she will bring to the brand and the community.”