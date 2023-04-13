Emperador: Income in ‘22 flat due to market volatility

Emperador Inc., the liquor firm of businessman Andrew Tan, said its attributable income in 2022 was flat at P10.1 billion, compared with the previous year’s P9.97 billion due to disruptions in global logistics and inflation.

Revenues for the year, meanwhile, rose 12 percent to P62.8 billion from the previous P54.84 billion, driven by the strong demand for its whisky and brandy products around the world.

The company’s whisky segment grew 18 percent, while the brandy segment grew by 9 percent, Emperador said.

“We achieved top line growth to end the year with a banner performance in 2022 despite the challenges posed by high inflation, and supply chain and logistics issues,” said Emperador President Winston Co.

“There was a lot of volatility last year, but our overall global business remained strong, led by Emperador’s single malt whiskies, which continued to enjoy strong demand across the globe. We look forward to an even better performance in 2023.”

The performance of the company’s whisky segment last year was propelled by higher sales of its single malt whiskies across almost all of the conglomerate’s key markets around the world led by Asia, North America and Europe, as well as the resurgence of travel retail.

The brandy segment, meanwhile, sustained year-on-year topline growth particularly in the Philippines, Spain, Mexico and North America.

Despite posting a relatively flat net profit last year, the company still managed to show profitability, attributed partly to the diversity of Emperador’s product portfolio, with its wide array of iconic and sought-after whisky and brandy products that are available in over 100 countries worldwide.

The company also owns Whyte and Mackay, the world’s fifth largest Scotch whisky producer. Emperador’s portfolio of iconic brands includes Fundador Brandy, The Dalmore, Fettercairn, Jura and Tamnavulin Single Malt Scotch whiskies.