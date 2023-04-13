Editorial Cartoon April 13, 2023

President Rodrigo Duterte shifted the Philippines’s foreign policy away from the United States in favor of China during his administration. On his first trip to Beijing, Duterte tried to butter up his hosts by proclaiming that it was “time to say goodbye to Washington.” In exchange for siding with China in the escalating geopolitical competition with the US, Duterte sought Chinese investment in his pet project—the “Build! Build! Build!” infrastructure program—and moderation of China’s aggressive behavior in the West Philippine Sea.