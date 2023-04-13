DOTr allots ₧1.2-B subsidy for PUJ operators, drivers

byLorenz S. Marasigan
April 13, 2023
1 minute read
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has allotted P1.2 billion to subsidize the operations of public utility jeepneys (PUJ) in Metro Manila, as drivers and operators found some routes to be economically not viable.

“We have almost P1.2 billion in subsidy for public utility jeepneys with unprofitable routes. That is not a big amount considering the number of routes, so we are evaluating each one to maximize the benefit of the subsidy,” Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said at the sidelines of the General Membership Meeting of the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP).

He did not disclose the routes that will receive subsidies, but noted that this is a “more viable” option to incentivize the transport stakeholders.

Bautista explained that the DOTr is studying how it will disburse the subsidy and how the amount of subsidy will be given. It could be in the form of a peso or two per passenger per day or per operation.

“We will subsidize drivers for them to continue their operations,” Bautista said, noting that the plan for the subsidy disbursement should be completed by end May or early June.

Author
Lorenz S. Marasigan
Sources regularly see Lorenz at telco and transport conferences. He graduated from the University of Santo Tomas, and has been covering the beat since 2013. He likes to featurize stories, and tries to find another angle for spot news. He travels during his spare time, and likes his coffee black -- no cream, no sugar.

