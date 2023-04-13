DAR offers credit line to Maasin, Leyte ARBs

THE Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) is encouraging farmers in Maasin City, Leyte, to tap the DAR’s lending facilities as fund sources to finance farm operations or livelihood.

During a meeting recently organized by the DAR in the provincial capital, key personnel cited that about 65 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) were able to borrow P3.6 million through one of the lending facility called “Accessible Fund for Delivery to ARBs,” or “Afford-ARBs,” program.

The ARBs applied for the loan DAR’s credit assistance program citing they need the money to fund their farming of abaca and cacao, according to DAR-Leyte Monitoring and Evaluation Coordinator Mark Obregon. Obregon was quoted in a statement as saying the “Afford-ARBs” program has been offering the lending window since 2021.

During the meeting, Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer Roderick B. Rances encouraged the ARBs to borrow through the “Afford-ARBs” and two other credit assistance programs offered by the DAR that, he said, applies “minimal” interest rates.

According to Rances, ARBs who are still struggling to recover their losses incurred when Typhoon Odette hit Southern Leyte in December 2021 could borrow money from these loan windows.

According to DAR Agri-Credit and Microfinance Coordinator Victoria Ligtas, aside from the “Afford-ARBs,” the agency also has the following credit lines: the “Expanded Assistance to Restore and Install Sustainable Enterprise,” or “e-Arise,” program and the “Accessible Loans for Empowered, Resilient, and Transform – Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organizations,” or “Alert-ARBOsm” program.

Ligtas said that the “Afford-ARBs” and the “e-Arise” credit lines can be availed individually while ARBO members could borrow from the “Alert-ARBOs” only through the organization they are affiliated with.

She explained the DAR files the loan application it acquired and approved to the Landbank of the Philippines. Ligtas explained that the Landbank no longer ask for collateral if borrowers apply for a loan through “Afford-ARBs.”

However, the borrower must not have any other insurance application with the Philippine Crop Insurance Co. (PCIC), because the proceeds they will get from PCIC will serve as their collateral, she added.

A PCIC staff said the state insurer conducts inspections to determine if the applicant deserves appropriate indemnification.

According to Rosemarie Arreglo, coordinator of the DAR Regional Office ACMF, her office has no record of a delinquent payer among borrowers.