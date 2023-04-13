DA readies measures vs El Niño in agriculture and fisheries sector

The Department of Agriculture (DA) will strengthen measures to address the effects of an expected drought and mitigate the effects to the agriculture and fisheries sector.

The government will put up more water-related infrastructure such as hydroelectric power plants, flood-control projects and irrigation systems.

An overall plan to change the way water supply is acquired will also be undertaken, the DA said.

Under the 2023 El Niño Mitigation and Adaptation Plan, the DA will set in motion strategies that aims to lessen the impact of the El Niño phenomenon to the agriculture and fishery industries and restore productivity in affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), an attached agency of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), earlier, said the El Niño might persist until 2024.

Based on the six-month rainfall forecast data of the DOST-Pagasa on March 22, at least 16 provinces in Central Visayas (Region 7), Eastern Visayas (Region 8), Zamboanga Peninsula (Region 9), the Caraga Administrative Region (Region 13) and Calabarzon (Region 4A), particularly the province of Quezon, will be affected by the prolonged dry season.

Part of the government’s masterplan to address El Niño is to save the vulnerable areas through appropriate water management, while irrecoverable areas will be rehabilitated.

The DA will also maximize the production in non-threatened areas.

A massive information dissemination drive across locations will also be undertaken.

To ensure that water supply will be managed efficiently during the dry spell, the DA encourages the adaptation of the alternate wetting and drying (AWD) method.

Through this technology, farmers may reduce the use of irrigation water without sacrificing the yield.

Under AWD, irrigation water is applied a few days after the ponded water has been used up.

Water systems, including irrigation canals, diversion dams and small scale irrigation projects will be developed and/or rehabilitated even before the start of the El Niño, which will be made available and accessible to farmers.

The DA has already identified hybrid varieties of rice and other high value crops that can be planted during dry spells.