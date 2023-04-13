Concepcion appeals anewfor CPR of Covid-19 vaccines

GO Negosyo Founder Joey Concepcion has renewed his call for the Certificate of Product Registration (CPR) application of pharmaceutical companies for Covid-19 bivalent vaccines as the looming resurgence of high infection poses a threat to the productivity of the labor force.

The entrepreneurial czar made this appeal, following infectious disease specialist Dr. Rontgene Solante’s warning of the dangers of long Covid, which presents long-lasting effects after an individual has been infected with it.

“You can just imagine an individual who is in the frontline of your workplace and will have brain fog and memory loss. That’s something that will be a disadvantage to the company,” Dr. Solante said during the Covid-19 Town Hall, “Minimizing Business Disruptions Through Covid-19 Booster Vaccination,” organized recently by Go Negosyo in partnership with AstraZeneca.

The medical expert added that it’s unique for the SARS-CoV2 virus, which causes Covid-19, to have lingering effects subsequent to its affliction.

Booster doses can be of big help to avert other complications of the virus, especially long Covid, which has impacted a significant percentage of people who have had coronavirus.

Since sourcing antidotes outside of the country is not that easy anymore with the easing pandemic situation, Concepcion appealed to vaccine makers to already apply for the CPRs.

“We must remember that the country is no longer under a state of public health emergency, so we cannot import Covid-19 vaccines through Emergency Use Authorization anymore,” he explained.

Boosters bolster protection

GETTING boosters is highly crucial for workers as it will shield them from a severe variant of the virus while allowing them to help keep the economy afloat, Dr. Solante emphasized.

“It’s very difficult to build a population wall of immunity in the community,” he said. “At least in your workplace, if all of you are vaccinated, if all people are boostered, then you have a lower risk of higher absenteeism and loss of productivity.”

According to him, a single person infected with the coronavirus—albeit moderate or not—still has the tendency to have his other health problems become more worse, thus, affecting his efficiency.

“Imagine in a company where you have an individual who developed a mild infection but long Covid was there. The comorbidities are amplified, uncontrolled hypertension, uncontrolled diabetes. That’s something that really will be a burden of the infection in terms of productivity,” he said.

Still hopeful

AKIN to pneumonia, flu and shingles vaccines, Concepcion hopes that the Covid-19 jab will become commercially available.

“The way forward for the country to obtain needed bivalent vaccines for booster shots is for pharmaceutical firms to apply for CPR. They cannot permanently rely on the government for indemnification from adverse reactions,” he said.

Following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s decision to not extend the state of emergency, which expired last December 31, 2022, Covid-19 vaccines may only be obtained and made available to the public through CPR.