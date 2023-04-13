Bring back ‘Let’s DOH it’ campaign to entice more people to vaccinate—expert

There is an urgent need to bring back the “Let’s DOH It” era to the Department of Health (DOH) to entice more people to vaccinate.

“The DOH needs to revive the ‘Flavier era’ to bring back the excitement and trust in its various programs such as the vaccination campaign,” said Professor Nina Castillo-Carandang, Ph.D from the Department of Clinical Epidemiology, College of Medicine, University of the Philippines in a recent in a recent forum titled “Stronger Together: Vaccination for All Ages” organized by the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP), in partnership with MSD in the Philippines, at the EDSA Shangri-La Manila.

“How do we build this trust? We need leaders that we can trust. Until now, we don’t have a Secretary of Agriculture. Not all Filipinos are healthy and we still don’t have a Secretary of Health. Where are we headed but to the dung heap unless we also change tactics and be brave to face all this,” Castillo-Carandang pointed out.

Appointed as Health Secretary by the late President Fidel V. Ramos in 1992, Dr. Juan Flavier easily garnered many followers by integrating wit and humor in promoting and implementing the various programs and advocacies of the DOH. Under his leadership, the former Doctor to the Barrio successfully implemented Oplan Alis Disease (massive immunization campaign against polio); Yosi Kadiri (anti-tobacco campaign), and Doctors to the Barrio (DTTB), which deployed graduates of medical schools to poor remote barangays.

Important tool

Many believed that the “Let’s DOH It” slogan was an important tool to get Flavier elected as Senator twice, in 1995 and 2001.

Castillo-Carandang urged Filipinos to exercise all the options to get vaccinated. “Whatever vaccination we get is added protection for us,” she said.

She said equity should be the center of public health and universal health care of the government. She added that the country’s health care system needs to be “reimagined as a public sector program and private sector partnership to deliver an equitable impact and vaccination is a good venue to deliver an equitable setup.”

She added the government needs to get equity in all of its public health programs and partnership with the private sector.

Vaccine literacy

Castillo-Carandang said vaccine literacy must also be promoted aggressively to the public because the so-called “Maritesses” continue to spread false news and facts on vaccination. She also urged future mothers to get vaccinated to ensure they can deliver healthy babies.

“Vaccination is a learned behavior and vaccine literacy is a key to creating public trust,” she said.

She said the Philippines needs to step up from its laggard status in 2020 as it was one of the countries that had low vaccination rates.

Dr. Janis Bunoan-Macazo from the Department of Health (DOH) urged all Filipinos to vaccinate because it will benefit the family and eventually the community as well.

“Vaccines may help save lives by preventing certain diseases, reducing direct and indirect health costs on national health systems and households. Vaccines are cost-effective and are one of the core components of preventive health services packages,” Bunoan said.

Lessons learned

Dr. Rose Capeding from the Philippine Foundation for Vaccination said people don’t need to wait for World Immunization Week to start raising awareness about the importance of vaccines in safeguarding the health of millions worldwide. She said Filipinos should have learned from the lessons in recent years that health and safety are interconnected, and no one is truly immune or protected from a disease until everyone is protected from said disease.

Other speakers in the forum were Dr. Paul Van Buynder from the Australia Immunization Coalition (AIC), and Prof. Tikki Pangestu from the Asia-Pacific Immunization Coalition (APIC).

The media forum, hosted by journalist and health advocate Jing Castañeda, kickstarted the countdown to World Immunization Week, a global observance celebrated every last week of April to promote the importance of vaccines for all ages. The theme for this year’s World Immunization Week is “The Big Catch Up,” which highlights the need to prioritize vaccinations that were halted due to the pandemic.