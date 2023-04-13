Total complaints filed by BOC in Q1 at 65

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) announced last Wednesday it has filed a total of 65 criminal complaints in the first quarter of 2023. Majority of these complaints involved the alleged smuggling in agricultural products with 49. The other 16 complaints involved the alleged smuggling in fuel, food, cigarettes, general merchandise and used clothing. “The [BOC] remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguard our country’s borders and to protect our local industries from the harmful effects of smuggling, and we will not rest until we have put an end to this illegal activity,” Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio was quoted in the statement as saying. “We will remain vigilant in our efforts to combat smuggling.” Raadee S. Sausa

Crypto trader targets churches

A trader of nontradeable cryptocurrency “Ophir” announced having launched a campaign targeting donors to churches in the country. Jon Blaylock announced through a statement last Wednesday that He began an international cryptocurrency fundraising campaign to channel donations to the General Mariano Alvarez Fellowship of Christian Churches (GMAFEC), a non-profit based in Cavite. “Donors can send Tether, USD Coin, Ether, Smooth Love Potion, Hex or Texan to GMAFEC’s designated crypto wallet,” a statement read. “They will also receive zero-value ‘Ophir’ tokens as donation premiums which the market may ascribe value to once ‘Ophir’ becomes tradeable.” According to Blaylock, the donations will be used by GMAFEC to educate “thousands of churches, which will also be receiving ‘Ophir’ tokens as a free gift.”

BPI launches new app

THE Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) announced having launched a new mobile application. BPI Head of Consumer Banking Maria Cristina L. Go was quoted in a statement as saying the app is key to the bank’s “phygital” approach. “Our customers have the option to bank with the app in tandem with BPI branches and ATMs—giving them a choice of their preferred channel with services like online booking of branch visits or cashless withdrawal.” BPI Consumer Bank Marketing, Platforms and Digital Activation Head Mariana Beatriz E. Zobel de Ayala said that the new app has a mobile check deposit not found in the older version of the lender’s app.

SECB arm bags Anvils

Security Bank Foundation Inc. (SBFI), the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Security Bank Corp. (PSE: SECB), announced receiving two Silver Anvils from the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) for its CSR Initiatives. The PRSP recognized SBFI’s education program and employee volunteerism and fundraising program, SECB said in a statement. The Anvil is conferred to outstanding public relations programs that meet the highest standards of excellence, as evaluated by a multinational jury of senior PR professionals. SBFI Trustee and Corporate Secretary Melissa Aquino said the recognition “is a testament that we have been making a positive impact in addressing the gaps in the country’s education system through our holistic approach.”

PNB Capital bags awards

PNB Capital and Investment Corp. (PNB Capital), the investment banking arm of Philippine National Bank (PSE: PNB), was given three awards by the Asset Publishing and Research Ltd. last February 23 in Hong Kong. PNB Capital said it brought home the “Best IPO” award for Citicore Energy REIT Corp.’s (CREIT) P6.4-billion IPO, where the bank acted as joint bookrunner and lead local underwriter for the transaction. The firm was also recognized for “Best Transition Bond” for the P40.0-billion fixed rate bond of SMC Global Power Holdings Corp. where it was the lead underwriter and bookrunner. PNB Capital said it also won the award for “Best New Bond” for the P5-billion fixed rate bond Cebu Landmasters Inc. where the bank acted as co-lead underwriter.