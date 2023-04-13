ArenaPlus sign deal with PBA

ARENAPLUS—the newest online entertainment offering of Total Gamezone Xtreme Incorporated (TGXI)—is now the Official Sports Entertainment Gateway of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

With the sponsorship, the PBA and ArenaPlus aim to level up league fans’ entertainment experience with more fun, thrill and excitement.

Multiple-year sponsor ArenaPlus will have brand presence in playing venues of regular PBA 5×5, PBA3x3 and special events like the PBA Draft, All-Star Week, Media Day and the PBA On Tour.

It will also be on the league’s social media accounts and digital platforms.

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel star Scottie Thompson was also announced as the first ArenaPlus athlete endorser.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial and Marketing Director Jo Francisco, DigiPlus President Andy Tsui and TGXI President Jasper Vicencio signed the partnership early this month at the league’s offices in Libis, Quezon City.

“The brand will surely add hype and level up the fun and entertainment of the PBA,” Vicencio said.

Tsui thanked the PBA for allowing DigiPlus to introduce its new brand.

“Your support is indeed a part of our success and we will continue to support this source of great entertainment for Filipinos,” Tsui said.

ArenaPlus is an affiliate of BingoPlus and a subsidiary of DigiPlus Interactive Corporation. The ArenaPlus App can be downloaded in Google Play and the App Store.