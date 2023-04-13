Another turning point

Two weeks ago I said April 10 was a day to be marked. There was not any significant event even if the Philippines took a holiday for “Araw ng Kagitingan” and the US celebrated “National Hug Your Dog Day.” However, it was a turning point on the “Economic Confidence Model.”

One of the critical cycles of the ECM is the 8.6-year Global Business Cycle. Don’t ask me why “8.6 years” any more than why a solar year is 365.24 days.

A critical peak in this 8.6 cycle happened near the end of 1989 and leading to it was a global storm. The “Revolutions of 1989” ended communism in Eastern Europe and the Cold War. We witnessed the Tiananmen Square protests. The USSR ended its occupation of Afghanistan.

On to 1990: The Tokyo stock market peaked in January, crashed, and 33 years later has never fully recovered. Iraqi troops invaded Kuwait. Nelson Mandela was released from prison.

These are not simply “events.” These are “one time and change the world forever” occurrences. The Berlin Wall falls only once. Mandela leaves prison once. Iraq invades Kuwait once.

I wrote in mid-2015 that 2016 would be a year of political turmoil. Search the significant political events of 2016 and you find “Brexit,” “Duterte” and “Trump.” You do not find notice of the Portuguese or Bulgarian elections. The “BDT” were “one time and change the world.”

In September 2019, I wrote that the cycle said 2020 would be a year of economic chaos. No comment needed except to ask, what is the relation of the “cycles” to the “events” if the events are non-repeating unlike an eclipse?

Marin Armstrong created his proprietary “Economic Confidence Model” in December 1979, backtracking various ECM cycles to 1682 BC and forecasting ahead to 2084. The cycle predicted economic chaos in 2020 but not the cause. So, what is the connection? Armstrong himself only speculates without any conclusion as to the “why.”

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Arthur Burns said, “The Business Cycle always wins.” The approximate 8.6 years boom/bust Business Cycle—not unlike Pharaoh’s 7 years of feast/7 years of famine—will always come. But the cycle does not forecast what causes the boom or bust, be it technological advancement or a pandemic.

Written in 1997 by William Strauss and Neil Howe, The Fourth Turning discusses generational cycles. “The rhythms of history do not reveal the outcome of the coming crisis; all they suggest is the timing and dimension.” The same can be said of the ECM. Strauss and Howe: “Sometime before the year 2025, America will pass through a great gate in history. The risk of catastrophe will be very high.”

This current ECM turning point is not a harbinger of the “doom” that is likely with the major turning point in 2024. Swiss Asset Manager Stouff Capital wrote, “This model (the ECM) has coincided with major market inflections in the last 20 years”. Writing in July 2020 of US stocks, “A major bottom in 1Q 2020 will move to Euphoria, in April 2024.”

The Ukraine war looks to be “lost” to Russia presumably without US/European military “boots on the ground,” which the citizens will never accept. While I said two days ago, “The China-US war has begun,” 2024 is a US presidential election year and while voters do not want to change horses in wartime, 77 percent are “Not sure” or “Oppose” (54 percent) providing US troops.

Sixty-three percent though say the “US should help protect Taiwan with military force,” which is another reason why I do not think China will attack Taiwan but is ready to economically “attack” the US. I hope I am correct.

Individually we need to stay laser-focused on rebuilding the economic damage from the lockdowns firstly by not fearing any of this external “gloom and doom.” I am not happy with the administration, as I said last week on ANC, not yet offering a dynamic vision and clear roadmap to achieve the vision.

As the second quarter progresses, I see both the local stock market and economy improving significantly. However, inflation will remain elevated as we too suffer the pain of the oil-price dagger that China/Russia has thrust into the US economy.

