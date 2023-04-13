A balanced diet is the key to a healthy you

THE middle of March or beginning of April is essentially the time when Filipinos start to go ga-ga over two things: vacation, which almost always is marked by sun, sand and exciting summer parties, and lots of food.

No matter the temperature and boiling heat outdoors, Filipinos love to sashay in the beach as long as they are armed with a killer beach body and their trusty sunblock and spend countless nights partying and indulging in sumptuous food in the company of family, friends or significant others.

The two-year ban in going outdoors is practically gone at this stage so expect Filipinos to really binge on travel and gastronomic delights with a vengeance. But before indulging in those memorable getaways and fantastic foodie treats, people also need to be reminded to take care of their health before going on a food trip. This may be a bit challenging especially for those who are beach-body conscious or who love to enjoy a breezy picnic day with the family.

But as a memorable character in an iconic 80’s movie about an aging karate instructor and impulsive teener said, “it’s all about balance.”

Diet or Eating Smart?

FOR Dianne Dupa, a registered Nutritionist-Dietitian, she recommends that instead of choosing between diet and eating smart, go for a combination of both, which results in a “balanced diet.” “When we say balanced diet, the food or meal that an individual consumes should be able to provide all and adequate amounts of essential nutrients needed by the body to function properly,” says Dupa.

Dupa admits that there are tons of diet regimens going around on TV or to be more specific, social media that draw in lots of people, like Low-Carb Intermittent Fasting, the popular “LCIF,” which combines consumption of low-carbohydrate food and fasting, or the earlier “Keto” or “ketogenic” diet, which is focused on the consumption of low-carb but high fat food choices consisting of animal protein, dairy, vegetables and other plant-based food items, plus fats and oils.

For someone whose health status is normal, a person still requires a balanced diet, adds Dupa. She said that an individualized diet may be introduced as a therapeutic diet as well, especially for people with health conditions. “For example, Ketogenic diets are prescribed to select patients with related neurological disorders like epilepsy, while a low carbohydrate and low-fat diet is recommended for people who are undergoing weight management activities,” says Dupa.

Healthy cooking for healthy food consumption

FOR those who strive to achieve that whistle-bait figure worthy of attention in any beach, Dupa provides this necessary reminder: remember that every type of body is a swimsuit-ready body. “If you want to feel good and not just look good, you should always eat healthy. Eating healthy means it should be for the benefit of your health and not for anything else.”

Dupa also emphasized that good eating habits do not necessarily mean living off salads or worse, starving oneself, which can also be dangerous. She stressed that it’s all about being smart and establishing balance on what one eats, and in connection, about how food is prepared.

One particular cooking method she suggested is air frying. Why is air frying beneficial to people watching what they eat? It’s a method of cooking that’s good for those with restrictions on fat since air frying requires less oil to cook food.

This means saying goodbye to deep-fried food for those who are big fans of it. Studies have shown that a diet that is focused on deep-fried, oily food equates to more risks for chronic diseases such as obesity, Type 2 diabetes and other heart diseases. Air frying, Dupa said, allows people to enjoy their favorite food but at the same time cuts down on caloric consumption by as much as 70 to 80 percent while also lessening fat content. Through air frying, it pushes out hot air and circulates it to cook the food. This way, it minimizes or sometimes even entirely removes the use of oil when cooking to reduce health risks.

And most air fryers, Dupa said, are so smart that it enables any newbie home maker to become the best cook he or she can be. “You don’t need to be an experienced chef to be able to whip out those delicious and healthy meals for family and friends this summer season. With smart air fryers like the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer, it takes the guesswork out of cooking food, whether fried, baked or grilled, either at home or at any favorite summer getaway destination.”

For Dupa, who is also the Wellness Business Unit Manager of Breville Philippines, she believes that a holistic approach is still needed to maintain a healthy body: balanced diet, proper and enough sleep, adequate water intake, good amount of sunshine, and stress management. But these are just mere tips or suggestions, she said. “Overall, despite these suggestions, it will always boil down to two key words such as ‘discipline’ and ‘determination,’” she concluded.

Image credits: Freepik.com





