TESDA sets alternative livelihood training for oil spill-hit Mindoro fishers, residents

A total of 2,900 residents and fishermen affected by the recent oil spill incident in Oriental Mindoro will undergo various skills training programs, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) announced.

In coordination with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), TESDA said residents, especially fishermen in the municipalities of Naujan, Pola, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay, and Bulalacao in Oriental Mindoro will undergo various training programs to provide them with alternative livelihood opportunities.

TESDA will provide training programs which include: Oil Spill Response Training; Meat and Fish Processing; Bread Making; Hog Raising; Dressmaking; Service Motorcycle Small Engine System; Small Engine Repair; Pastry Making; and Sugar Concentration, among others.

“TESDA is here to provide relevant training programs as part of the collective action to support the upskilling and reskilling of displaced workers areas and ensure the well-being of all affected Filipinos,” TESDA Director General Danilo P. Cruz assured.

Cruz added the agency is ready to provide assistance in terms of skills training and livelihood programs to the residents of areas affected by the oil spill.

He also noted that these training programs would help the beneficiaries find permanent employment.

The Competency-based Curriculum (CBC) on Oil Spill Response Training was developed by the Simeon Suan Vocational and Technical College (SSVTC) in Bansud, Oriental Mindoro.

It can be recalled that TESDA has been assisting residents of communities affected by various crises brought on by natural calamities, disasters, and any other untoward incidents.