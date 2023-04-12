Smart teams up with Dark League Studios to further develop eSports in PHL

PLDT wireless services arm Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) and esports and digital innovation company Dark League Studios have signed a multi-year partnership to support amateur esports leagues across the country to further boost the growth of Philippine esports.

As part of their shared vision, Smart and Dark League Studios aim to discover and develop world-class Filipino esports athletes through grassroots tournaments like the Kings League, Queens League, Mayors Cup, roadshows, mini-conferences, community programs and content production, among others.

In the photo are (from left): Lloyd Manaloto, FVP and Head of Smart Prepaid Marketing; AC Valdenor, CEO of Dark League Studios; and Melvin Nubla, FVP and Head of Smart Go-To-Market and Sub Management.