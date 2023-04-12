SEC warns Platinum Coin Pawnshop scheme ‘illegal’

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a cease and desist order against Platinum Coin Pawnshop, a company based in Dipolog City, for operating an illegal investment scheme in the guise of a lending company.

In an order dated April 4, the agency directed Platinum Coin to immediately cease and desist from further engaging in the unlawful solicitation, offer and sale of securities in the form of investment contracts without the necessary license from the SEC.

The agency also prohibited the company from transacting any business involving funds in its depository banks, and from transferring, disposing, or conveying any related assets to ensure the preservation of the assets of its investors. The company was likewise ordered to cease its internet presence relating to its investment scheme.

The order covers Platinum Coin’s operators, directors, officers, representatives, salesmen and agents.

Platinum Coin represents itself as an entity engaged in a legitimate lending business in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte. It supposedly offers and extends loans to the public with an interest rate of 20 percent based on a 60-day period, with payment collection made on a daily basis.

The order was issued after the SEC Enforcement and Investor Protection Department found the company to be enticing the public to invest anywhere from P1,000 to P650,000, with the promise of 15 percent to 50 percent guaranteed returns within 30 days. Platinum Coin then executes an agreement with its investors and issues post-dated checks.

Investors are also promised an annual bonus of 20 percent of their investment, plus a 5 percent commission for new recruits.

The scheme involves the sale and offer of securities to the public in the form of investment contracts, in which one invests his money in a common enterprise and is led to expect profits primarily from the efforts of others, according to the SEC.

The agency also noted that the post-dated checks issued by Platinum Coin fall within the definition of securities in the form of “evidence of indebtedness.”

“The commission thus finds and so holds that the post-dated checks were issued to its investors in lieu of shares or interest in Platinum Coin in an attempt to circumvent the law. The post-dated checks represent the investor’s ownership interest in the lending business of Platinum Coin with an expectation of profits to be derived therefrom,” according to the order.

Platinum Coin is not registered with the SEC, either as a corporation or partnership. An entity called Platinumcoin Consumer Goods trading under the name of Decenan is registered with the Department of Trade and Industry. However, it is only authorized to conduct business activities related to dishwashing liquids.

Platinum Coin has also never secured a secondary license as issuer of securities or broker dealer nor registered any securities for public offering pursuant to the SRC.

The SEC has issued an advisory warning the public not to invest in Platinum Coin as early as February 10, 2023.

“[The] commission cannot overemphasize the fact borne by the records that Platinum Coin’s act of selling/offering unregistered securities in the form of investment contract constitutes fraud which should be promptly restrained for the protection of the investing public,” the SEC’s order said.