Rate cuts require multiple vistas–BSP chief

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) may start reducing key policy rates if the negative month on month growth trend in inflation would be sustained longer.

In an interview with Bloomberg on the sidelines of the World Bank-IMF Spring meetings in Washington, BSP Governor Felipe M. Medalla said cutting key policy rates would require more than just “one observation point.”

Medalla said during the interview that if the April inflation print follows the decline in prices observed in March, there could be room for a pause in raising rates but not enough to consider reducing policy rates.

“For a pause, it’s one more observation point but, for a cut, maybe five more? We have to be more confident that the low month on month is really now the central tendency,” Medalla said.

In terms of lowering the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by June, Medalla said this can only happen if the BSP introduces a pause in key policy rates to avoid market confusion.

Raising interest rates would lead to monetary tightening and limiting the money supply. However, lowering the RRR would encourage banks to extend more loans thereby increasing money supply.

“The only reason we are not cutting the reserve requirement is we don’t want to confuse the markets which is ‘why are you cutting the reserve requirement when you are raising rates?’ But that confusion will be gone if we pause. Therefore, that gives us time to cut the reserve requirement,” Medalla said.

Since May 2022, the BSP has raised key policy rates by 425 basis points. Despite this, core inflation is still increasing and posted an 8 percent growth in March, a 24-year high. (Full story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/04/06/prices-may-stay-high-despite-easing-inflation-in-march/)

Nonetheless, Medalla said inflation had cooled to 7.6 percent in March from 8.6 percent in February while the month on month data showed inflation contracted 0.2 percent.

Medalla said the target of the BSP is for inflation to be at 2 to 4 percent or three percent plus or minus one by next year. This means, the month on month decline in inflation places the country on track to meet its target for next year.

“If you look at inflation from one month to the next, most products are now consistent with, our target is three plus or minus one, so month on month should be three divided by 12, so the current month on month is now consistent, except for a few products, with the three percent inflation (target) next year,” Medalla explained.

Meanwhile, Medalla said the Monetary Board’s decision to increase key policy rates will not lead to a banking crisis in the Philippines since local banks’ balance sheets are “very strong.”

Medalla added that the Philippine bond market has “relatively short tenors” of below 30 years, preventing any large losses stemming from the recent hike in interest rates, similar to the experience in the United States.

“That high policy will cause financial instability is not a concern for the Philippines,” Medalla stressed.

In March, the BSP said greater fiscal accountability has allowed the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) to withstand the shockwaves created by recent global developments.

In the Gala Seminar of the 2023 ASEAN Chairmanship of Indonesia, Medalla said fiscal discipline that sprung from the 1997-1998 Asian Financial Crisis (AFC) has made the region’s banking sector resilient.

This was Medalla’s response to a question on how Asian banks have shown resilience amid the banking turmoil experienced by advanced countries like the United States and Europe.