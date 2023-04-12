PHL hosts Asian interior design experts, practitioners

PUSHING for sustainable and future-proof kind of space and structures, notable design experts and professionals in Asia converge in the Philippines for the ongoing first-ever Manila Interior Design Summit, themed #DESIGNINGTHEFUTURE, organized by Philippine Institute of Interior Designers (PIID).

Running from April 10 to 12 and 16, this four-day event gathers esteemed speakers and specialists in the field of interior design and allied professions from the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, India and Singapore.

“We often consider the future in the way we live and the decisions that we make daily. As Interior Designers and shapers of the built environment, now more than ever, the call to action is to sculpt spaces that are future-proof, sustainable, and also preserving humanity and culture,” said Hannah Dumlao, communications head of PIID.

“By asking questions and hearing the answers of different people from the various sectors of the design environment who have begun to explore the aspects of technology, culture, sustainability, and green design, we hope to contribute to the movement of Designing Consciously for the Future,” she added.

The PIID Exhibition is staged entirely at the Alveo Central Plaza, BGC Arts Center, Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig. Main event GRN META: Metamorphosis of Green Spaces Design Symposium runs from April 10 to 12 at the Globe Auditorium, Maybank Performing Arts Theater in BGC.

This seminar for interior designers, architects and allied professions focuses on strategies and best practices, while exploring key principles of sustainable design, such as minimizing waste, reducing energy consumption, and using environmentally friendly materials.

Their application in interior design and architectural projects is also discussed. The importance of partnerships of designers of the built environment, suppliers and stakeholders to create sustainable and innovative design solutions is also delved on.

PIID has tied up with a few collectives to present, promote and help empower the creativity and vision of Filipinos. The activities include Digital PIID Art Walk by BGC Art Foundation on April 10 around BGC; The Philippine Arts & Crafts Exhibition by Kindred Collective, April 11 and 12, Nutriasia Lobby, Maybank Performing Arts Theater; and The PIID GALA & APSDA Awards Launch, April 12, Marquis Events Place, Uptown.

At The Theatre At Solaire, Solaire Resort & Casino in Parañaque City on April 16, there will be the Grammar of Movement Lecture by Carlo Calma and Diyosa by Ballet Philippines.